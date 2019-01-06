3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

My wife just bought me a couple of pairs of shorts. Yep, shorts in January. It's not that the weather is warm enough to wear them. But they were nice shorts that normally cost more than $50 each and were on sale for less than $5 each. Definitely bargains.

I don't know if you'll find such a great deal on a pair of shorts where you live. However, you can definitely find plenty of bargains in the stock market. Thanks to the correction that began a few months ago, lots of stocks are attractively priced. Three top bargain stocks that you can buy right now are AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ). Here's what's so appealing about these three stocks.

1. AbbVie

AbbVie is without question one of the most successful pharmaceutical companies in the world. Its immunology drug Humira has ranked as the top-selling drug globally for several years and appears to be on track to stay at the top for a while to come.

The stock is also ridiculously cheap right now. AbbVie trades at less than 10 times expected earnings. Wall Street analysts expect the company will grow earnings by an average of close to 17% over the next five years. I suspect Wall Street is right about AbbVie's prospects.

In addition to Humira, the pharma company claims two other strong products in its lineup: cancer drug Imbruvica and hepatitis C virus (HCV) drug Mavyret. AbbVie also markets a couple of newer drugs with great potential -- endometriosis pain drug Orilissa and cancer drug Venclexta. Even better, though, the company's pipeline is ranked No. 2 in the biopharmaceutical industry. AbbVie should have two new megablockbuster drugs on the way with risankizumab and upadacitinib.

If AbbVie's bargain price and strong growth prospects aren't enough to interest you, consider its dividend. AbbVie has increased its dividend by a remarkable 140% since 2013. Its yield currently stands at 4.8%.

2. Apple

Yes, Apple just slashed its fiscal 2019 first-quarter revenue guidance. The company faces headwinds from the weakening Chinese economy. Apple also has problems with its latest iPhone upgrade cycle as customers hold onto their older phones longer than in the past. But Apple is still a good pick, in my view.

Apple's forward earnings multiple is below 10. Although that metric could be adjusted upward a bit after analysts digest the company's guidance revision, Apple will still trade at a bargain valuation.

But what about those problems? China's economic woes should be temporary. Slowing growth for iPhones is more concerning. However, Apple's product and services ecosystem (which includes iPhones, iPads, App Store, Apple Watch, Apple Pay, iTunes, smart-home products, and more) remains healthy overall.

Apple also has several new avenues for growth. The company reportedly plans to launch a streaming video-service this year with plenty of original content. It has a self-driving car project underway. Then there's the tech titan's big push into augmented reality (AR), a technology that superimposes computer-generated images, sounds, and more on the real-world environment. I think AR could be a game changer for Apple within a few years.

3. Jazz Pharmaceuticals