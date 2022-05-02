3 Battle Creek schools placed on lockdown after nearby double shooting

Three Battle Creek schools were placed on lockdown for about 30 minutes Monday following a shooting in the 200 block of Jordan Street.

According to a release, police responded to the area at 10:37 a.m. after a report of shots fired. Two men, who were not identified, arrived at their stepfather's home in the area and had a dispute. According to police, the stepfather and one of the stepsons each pulled a handgun, shooting each other.

The suspects fled the scene on foot but did not leave Jordan Street before police arrived. No one was hit by gunshots and no injuries were reported. Police found a total of six shell casings from both firearms at the scene, recovering a .40-caliber pistol and a 9mm pistol.

Police placed Dudley STEM, Northwestern Middle School and Battle Creek Academy on lockdown as a precaution while they investigated the incident.

Police arrested the 20-year-old stepson and 47-year-old stepfather on charges of assault with intent to commit murder. They are lodged at the Calhoun County Jail.

