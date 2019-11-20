3 Beaten-Up Cannabis Stocks That Could Rebound in 2020

The vast majority of the Canadian cannabis sector gets beaten down almost every day. The Canadian cannabis sales aren’t living up to expectations after recreational cannabis legalization in October 2018 and the provinces over ordered product during Q2. The vast majority of the sector faced returns and allowances that crushed the sector during the recent Q3 reporting season.

Despite a global market still forecasted to top $200 billion in annual sales in the distant future, investors need to focus on the present market conditions in the Canadian cannabis sector as the global opportunities are still mostly limited. The Canadian sector still has major catalysts in 2020 with the Cannabis 2.0 rollout and the eventual retail store expansion in key provinces like Ontario.

On the recent earnings call, Canopy Growth forecast the potential for Ontario to open 40 retail stores a month during 2020 after operating with only 24 stores since early April. The big question remains whether the government will actually open up the market to such a large degree.

The stock market has been mostly bad in 2019, but investors now need to look at the opportunities in beaten down cannabis stocks. We’ve delved into these three cannabis companies that missed the market in Q3 that investors need to watch for a rebound in 2020:

OrganiGram (OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings is down about 70% from the highs above $8 back in May. Last week, the company released a corporate update where revenues were set to miss the mark due to product returns and pricing adjustments.

For the June quarter, OrganiGram generated revenues of $24.8 million setting the stage for a big year. Instead, the company forecasts FQ4 revenues of only $16.3 million. Not only did shipments decline sequentially to $20.0 million, but also the company was faced with $3.7 million in provisions.

The end result was a Canadian cannabis LP proudly reporting adjusted EBITDA profits for FQ3 suddenly turning into a FQ4 loss. While OrganiGram suggests FQ1 sales are higher than the comparable period in FQ4, the company isn’t an expected leader in the initial rollout of Cannabis 2.0 products.

The company forecasts only entering the market when open mid-December with vape pens. Chocolate infused-edibles aren’t expected until the March quarter with beverages not reaching the market until sometime in the June quarter.

OrganiGram ended the August period with $47.9 million with an equal amount of debt. For this reason, the company filed a preliminary base-shelf prospectus for up to $175.0 million.

The company has a listed market cap of $350 million with analysts now forecasting FY20 sales of $122 million. The valuation is very reasonable for the sector making the stock a buy as OrganiGram raises more cash and once the 2.0 rollout gets into full force around Q1 to Q2.

If we step back and look at the analyst consensus, we can see that overall the stock has a ‘Strong Buy’ rating. In the last three months, the stock has received 7 "buy" ratings versus 7 "holds." With an average analyst price target of $8, analysts are projecting upside potential of 225% from the current share price. (See OrganiGram stock analysis on TipRanks)