3 Beaufort Co. residents charged after African Village shooting; shooter still at large

Three Sheldon residents were arrested for a mob attack preceding a shooting in northern Beaufort County’s Oyotunji African Village that left one person injured — but the alleged shooter is still nowhere to be found.

Richard Snowten, 29; Mary Ellen Shaw, 57; and Glenn Sumpter, 60, were all charged Friday with second-degree assault and battery by mob. The accused shooter, Sheldon man Andre L. Greene, 39, is still wanted for attempted murder and various other charges.

The four suspects were targeting a resident of the village the evening of Sept. 11, descending as a “family mob” upon the woman, said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Angela Viens. Two of the men — Sumpter and Greene — were armed.

Greene reportedly fired multiple shots as the fight continued — but instead of the targeted woman, an unrelated 47-year-old bystander was shot, Viens said.

The injured man was taken to the nearby Sheldon Fire Department, where residents met with police and first responders. He was treated and released Friday from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

South Carolina law defines a “mob” as two or more people assembling to commit a violent crime. The second-degree felony charge indicates “serious bodily injury” to the victim, although the woman was not taken to the hospital, according to Viens.

Snowten was released Sunday from the Beaufort County Detention Center on a $50,000 surety bond, judicial records show. Shaw and Sumpter remain in custody on $50,000 and $100,000 cash bonds, respectively.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Beaufort County dispatch at 843-524-2777 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry tip line at 843-554-1111 for a possible reward.