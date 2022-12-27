3 New Bedford men arrested following catalytic converter theft in Roxbury

Three men from New Bedford are facing charges after a catalytic converter theft in Roxbury, police said.

Joshua LeBeau, 26; Isaac Cohen, 24, and Blaze Miranda, 22, all of New Bedford, will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges of receiving stolen property (over $1,200), malicious destruction of property and possession of burglarious tools.

The three men were arrested at about 3:48 a.m. Tuesday, after police responded to a call for a larceny in progress in the area of 15 Devon St. in Roxbury.

As officers apprached the scene, they were informed that the suspects had stolen a catalytic converter from a parked motor vehicle before leaving the area.

During the incident, one suspect used a jack and a power tool to remove the part, another stood by as a “lookout” while the third remained in a running vehicle nearby, police said.

A short time later, state troopers stopped a vehicle matching the given description in the area of 158 Geneva Ave., at which time they saw four catalytic converters along with other evidence in the rear of the vehicle.

Boston Police officers then arrived on scene and arrested all three suspects without incident.

Additionally, Blaze Miranda was found to be wanted on an extraditable warrant sought out of Cranston, Rhode Island, on charges of possessing stolen parts, police said.

