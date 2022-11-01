3 being charged after infant overdoses on meth in Lake County

Three people are being charged with manslaughter in an infant’s drug overdose in Lake County back in May, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

Deputies around 9:30 a.m. on May 19 responded to the 42000 block of Dogwood Avenue in DeLand for an unresponsive 4-month-old boy, later identified as Logan Bixler.

Bixler was transported to AdventHealth DeLand where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

READ: Man in his 20s shot to death in Orange County

Toxicology results delivered a few months later revealed methamphetamine was in Bixler’s system. Results showed that his death was sudden after ingestion, likely by consuming or inhaling methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said. The official cause was revealed to be accidental overdose on methamphetamine.

Methamphetamine was discovered in the home.

The investigation revealed that the child’s mother, 25-year-old Jaden Colwell, invited two drug users into her home and allowed them to smoke meth in her living room the night of Bixler’s death, according to the sheriff’s office.

READ: Tropical storms Martin, Lisa forecast to strengthen into hurricanes; another disturbance possible

Warrants for manslaughter were obtained through the investigation for Robert Lee Walters, 42, and Corey Albert Mincey, 40. Mincey was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. Walters remains at large and is believed to be in the Highland Lakes area in the eastern part of Lake County.

Colwell was taken into custody Tuesday on a warrant charging her with death caused by unlawful distribution of fentanyl. She is being charged through the State Attorney’s Office for Aggravated Manslaughter of a child and is currently in jail in connection with a more recent, separate drug case involving an adult male in her neighborhood in July.

READ: ‘Don’t shoot me’: Masked man kills woman in front of kids at Florida home

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.