3 Belleville men arrested after shots fired at trooper in pursuit in East St. Louis

Three Belleville men have been arrested in connection with a carjacking in St. Louis and shots being fired at an Illinois State Police trooper during a pursuit of the stolen vehicle in East St. Louis, Illinois State Police said Monday.

The trooper was not injured in the shooting on Jan. 27 but “numerous” bullets hit the trooper’s squad car, according to a news release Illinois State Police.

Davon E. McLorn, 29, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace officer.

Kasey T. Richardson, 27, was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated fleeing.

Abduelah C. Jones, 26, was charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

A carjacking involving a Nissan Sentra near Locust and Sixth streets in downtown St. Louis was reported to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at about 8 p.m. on Jan. 27, the news release stated.

“At approximately 9:35 p.m., an ISP Trooper observed the stolen vehicle near 38th Street and State Street in East St. Louis. The trooper attempted a traffic stop on the Nissan, but it fled from the Trooper,” according to the news release.

“During the pursuit, a passenger in the Nissan displayed a firearm and fired multiple rounds at the Trooper striking his squad car numerous times.”

The Nissan later crashed and three suspects ran away.

The suspects were later identified and arrested following an investigation by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Public Safety Enforcement Group, numerous other state police units and the U.S. Marshals Service, the news release said.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office filed the charges against McLorn and Richardson while the St. Louis City Circuit Attorney’s Office filed the charges against Jones.

Jones and Richardson were being held in the St. Clair County Jail on Monday and McLorn was in the East St. Louis Jail, the news release said.