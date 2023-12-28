3 of the best CBD stores around the Peoria area as voted on by readers
If you're looking for a CBD store around Peoria, several options were available in the "Community's Choice" shopping competition.
Here are the top CBD stores as voted by the readers:
Winner: Preckshot Professional Pharmacy
5832 Knoxville Ave., Suite E., Peoria
(309) 679-2047
Finalist: Essential Wellness Pharmacy
4625 N. University St., Peoria
(309) 681-8850
www.essentialwellnesspharmacy.com
Finalist: nuEra
504 Riverside Drive, East Peoria
(309) 839-1330
