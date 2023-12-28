3 of the best CBD stores around the Peoria area as voted on by readers

If you're looking for a CBD store around Peoria, several options were available in the "Community's Choice" shopping competition.

Here are the top CBD stores as voted by the readers:

Winner: Preckshot Professional Pharmacy

5832 Knoxville Ave., Suite E., Peoria

(309) 679-2047

www.preckshotpharmacy.com

Finalist: Essential Wellness Pharmacy

4625 N. University St., Peoria

(309) 681-8850

www.essentialwellnesspharmacy.com

Finalist: nuEra

504 Riverside Drive, East Peoria

(309) 839-1330

www.nueracannabis.com

