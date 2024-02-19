These are 3 of the best diners in SC, AAA says. Here’s why they’re so great

It’s hard to go wrong with the classic American diner.

Whether you are craving breakfast food during any part of the day or you just want a quick, reliable meal, chances are a local diner has you covered. And like most states, South Carolina has its fair share of diners to enjoy.

Still, like all restaurants, not all diners are created equal.

To help residents and travelers alike pick the best options, AAA recently compiled a list of three of the best diners across South Carolina. Their tops picks are in Greenville, Hilton Head and Charleston.

Check out their choices below. Do you agree?

Stax Omega Diner

At Stax Omega Diner in Greenville, customers will find a diverse menu featuring comfort food, familiar favorites with a twist, premium coffees, juices and smoothies. Some of the diner’s more popular menu items include creating your own signature omelette, fettuccine Alfredo, hand-made burgers, the chicken tender platter and the chicken souvlaki platter.

According to AAA, the diner’s maple butter pecan and the paradise piňa colada are a real treat.

“They also come by their fraternity-friendly sobriquet honestly, and owner George Koumoustiotis plays to his roots offering up myriad Mediterranean dishes, including gyro platters and chicken souvlaki,” AAA writes. “For added measure, the spanakopita and Greek salad are both made with imported feta cheese.”

Hilton Head Diner

Found on Hilton Head Island, the aptly named Hilton Head Diner has been serving customers for more than 15 years. While you may see padded booths, vibrant colors rich carpeting and elegant light fixtures, the establishment is still a diner through and through, the business’ website states.

“That’s because we’ve made sure you’ll always feel at home,” the website states.

AAA was most impressed with the food the diner had to offer.

“If you’re hankering for a triple-decker club sandwich, a heaping plate of country fried steak and eggs, a broiled half-pound burger or perhaps chicken marsala with button mushrooms and linguine, you’ve come to the right place,” AAA writes. “And for those who prefer stuffed peppers, popcorn shrimp or roasted turkey and cranberry sauce—if you crave it, they’ve got it.”

Early Bird Diner

Early Bird has been a Charleston staple since 2008. The restaurant is open for breakfast and lunch every day.

Try one of their menu favorites, such as chicken and waffles or the country scramble, which includes house-made sausage, potatoes, egg and cheddar topped with cream pepper gravy and served with a side and either a biscuit or toast. There’s also the classics, like buttermilk pancakes and French toast.

“You could fill up on home classics like a spicy honey fried chicken biscuit, fried pickles with buttermilk ranch dressing or chicken and waffles, but the Early Bird also offers creative takes on favorites, like their grilled meatloaf accompanied by a chipotle molasses barbecue sauce, or “The Mess”– an intermingling of curried veggies with egg, avocado and potatoes,” AAA writes.