3 of the best Italian restaurants around the Peoria area as voted on by readers
There's much more to Italian cuisine than pizza and pasta.
Here are three of the best Italian restaurants in the Peoria area as voted by readers in the 2023 Official Community's Choice Awards:
Winner: Rizzi’s Italian Restaurant
4613 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria
(309) 689-0025
Finalist: Avanti's Ristorante
2320 E. Washington St., East Peoria
(309) 694-6200
3610 Kelly Ave., Pekin
(309) 346-3400
4711 N. Rockwood Drive, Peoria
(309) 688-6565
8517 Knoxville Ave., Peoria
(309) 691-2525
Finalist: Bernardi’s
2137 Washington Road, Washington
(309) 745-5505
