3 of the best Italian restaurants around the Peoria area as voted on by readers

There's much more to Italian cuisine than pizza and pasta.

Here are three of the best Italian restaurants in the Peoria area as voted by readers in the 2023 Official Community's Choice Awards:

Winner: Rizzi’s Italian Restaurant

4613 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria

(309) 689-0025

rizzisrestaurant.com

Finalist: Avanti's Ristorante

2320 E. Washington St., East Peoria

(309) 694-6200

3610 Kelly Ave., Pekin

(309) 346-3400

4711 N. Rockwood Drive, Peoria

(309) 688-6565

8517 Knoxville Ave., Peoria

(309) 691-2525

avantispeoria.com

Finalist: Bernardi’s

2137 Washington Road, Washington

(309) 745-5505

bernardirestaurants.com

