3 of the best nail salons around the Peoria area as voted on by readers

If you're looking for a nail salon around Peoria, several options were available in the "Community's Choice" beauty & health competition.

Here are the top three nail salons as voted by the readers:

Winner: Lynn's Nails

2240 W. Glen Ave., Peoria

(309) 683-1202

www.facebook.com/p/Lynns-Nails-100053164407308/

Finalist: Amazing Nails & Spa

2411 W. Pioneer Parkway, Suite B, Peoria

(309) 689-3165

amazing-nails-spa-il.hub.biz

Finalist: Zen Nail Lounge & Oasis

4536 N. University St., Peoria

(309) 689-6245

www.zennaillounge.com

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois health and fitness: The best 3 nail salons in the Peoria area