3 of the best nail salons around the Peoria area as voted on by readers
If you're looking for a hair salon around Peoria, several options were available in the "Community's Choice" beauty & health competition.
Here are the top three nail salons as voted by the readers:
Winner: Lynn's Nails
2240 W. Glen Ave., Peoria
(309) 683-1202
www.facebook.com/p/Lynns-Nails-100053164407308/
Peoria salons: 3 of the best hair salons around the Peoria area as voted on by readers
Finalist: Amazing Nails & Spa
2411 W. Pioneer Parkway, Suite B, Peoria
(309) 689-3165
Peoria barbers: The best barber shops in Peoria as voted on by readers
Finalist: Zen Nail Lounge & Oasis
4536 N. University St., Peoria
(309) 689-6245
Peoria yoga studios: 3 of the best yoga and pilates studios around the Peoria area as voted on by readers
This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois health and fitness: The best 3 nail salons in the Peoria area