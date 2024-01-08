3 of the best pizza restaurants around the Peoria area as voted on by readers
Americans eat 100 acres of pizza a day, according to britannica.com. That's a bit smaller than Laura Bradley Park.
Here are the top three picks in the pizza category in the Peoria area as voted by readers in the 2023 Official Community's Choice Awards:
Winner: Monical's Pizza
1067 W. Jackson St., Morton
(309) 284-0709
111 S. Parkway Drive, Pekin
(309) 347-7761
4408 Knoxville Ave., Peoria
(309) 688-0747
4100 W. Willow Knolls Drive, Peoria
(309) 691-6477
6 Cherry Tree Shopping Center, Washington
(309) 444-7500
Finalist: Agatucci's Restaurant
2607 N. University St., Peoria
(309) 688-8200
Finalist: Brienzo's Wood Fired Pizza
4450 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights
(309) 966-7852
