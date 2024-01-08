3 of the best pizza restaurants around the Peoria area as voted on by readers

Americans eat 100 acres of pizza a day, according to britannica.com. That's a bit smaller than Laura Bradley Park.

Here are the top three picks in the pizza category in the Peoria area as voted by readers in the 2023 Official Community's Choice Awards:

Winner: Monical's Pizza

1067 W. Jackson St., Morton

(309) 284-0709

111 S. Parkway Drive, Pekin

(309) 347-7761

4408 Knoxville Ave., Peoria

(309) 688-0747

4100 W. Willow Knolls Drive, Peoria

(309) 691-6477

6 Cherry Tree Shopping Center, Washington

(309) 444-7500

monicals.com

Finalist: Agatucci's Restaurant

2607 N. University St., Peoria

(309) 688-8200

agatuccis.com

Finalist: Brienzo's Wood Fired Pizza

4450 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights

(309) 966-7852

brienzospizza.com

