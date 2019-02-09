The 3 Best Places to Retire Abroad on Less Than $1,500 Per Month

For many people, retirement is an opportunity to start fresh and live the life they've always dreamed about. It's a time to begin a new chapter and start a new adventure. For some, that may mean pursuing a new hobby or spending more time doing the things they enjoy. For others, it means packing their bags and moving to a new country.

Nearly 700,000 Americans receive their Social Security checks overseas, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA), so if you're thinking about retiring abroad, you're in good company.

Hammock on the beach next to the ocean More

Image source: Getty Images

Besides providing the chance to start anew and try something different, retiring abroad offers a host of other benefits including being exposed to a new culture, paying far less for healthcare, and even enjoying a lower cost of living. In fact, according to expatriate resource Expatistan, the U.S. ranks as the 17th most expensive country out of the 106 countries on the list -- and there are dozens of countries that offer a more affordable lifestyle without having to sacrifice quality of life.

Is retiring abroad the right choice for you?

For some, starting your golden years in a new place can be the thrill of a lifetime and what they've waited for all their working years. For others, just the thought is downright horrifying. Retiring abroad isn't for everyone, and there are advantages and drawbacks to choosing to spend your retirement in a foreign land.

Consider the costs of flying back to the U.S. every time you want to visit friends and family. Can you cope with not seeing your loved ones for holidays and birthdays outside of Skype or FaceTime? The effects of social isolation can be devastating, particularly if you're part of a close-knit community that you'll be leaving behind. It may also prove to be a challenge as you grow older and find it more difficult to get around. You may have children or grandchildren who can help take care of you in the U.S., but if you move abroad then leaning on loved ones as you age may not be an option.

That said, retiring to a new country can be a wise financial decision that provides you with a much better quality of life -- particularly if your savings aren't as robust as you'd hoped.

Nearly half of married couples rely on Social Security benefits for at least 50% of their income in retirement, according to the SSA. And when the average Social Security check is just $1,300 per month, it's not always easy to get by in most U.S. cities. But in many other countries, that Social Security check can go a lot further and provides more bang for your buck. So if you're thinking about retiring abroad, these cities offer an excellent quality of life for less than $1,500 per month.

1. Buenos Aires, Argentina

Buenos Aires is often referred to as the "Paris of South America," and for good reason. With a distinct culture, world-renowned museums, and a mouthwatering restaurant scene, this city truly has something for everyone.

On top of that, it's also affordable. The average 900-square-foot furnished apartment in a more expensive area of town costs roughly $600 per month, according to Expatistan. Utilities run you about another $100 per month, and groceries are similar in cost to what you'll find in the U.S.

Healthcare is more affordable in Argentina than in the U.S. -- even after you factor in Medicare coverage. Under Argentina's public healthcare system, emergency care and doctor visits are free to everyone -- including expats -- though you may experience long wait times, because many hospitals and doctor's offices are understaffed. If you go the private healthcare route, you'll likely experience shorter wait times, but costs vary by provider and city.