The 3 Best Railroad Stocks to Buy in 2019

Railroad stocks may not have had a great year in 2018, but better to blame the broader market sell-off for their weak performance than the railroads themselves. Most companies in the sector, in fact, delivered impressive operational numbers through the year thanks to brisk activity in commodity markets -- particularly energy, coal, and chemicals -- and tight trucking capacity that boosted intermodal volumes for railroads.

CEOs of leading railroads expect the tailwinds to spill over into 2019. While you'd want to look out for potential hiccups like trade tensions, there are enough reasons to remain bullish on railroad stocks like Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI), CSX (NASDAQ: CSX), and Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP).

Speeding up growth

2018 will go down in Canadian National Railway's history as a year when it displayed its agility at its best. When operational challenges hit the company earlier in the year, it swiftly initiated aggressive actions to win back both consumer and shareholder confidence. CN ousted its CEO, urged incoming CEO Jean-Jacques Ruest to "act with urgency," fast-tracked a massive expansion program, and spent record sums of money on equipment and infrastructure to boost capacity, all within a span of a few months.

CN's last quarterly numbers revealed the fruits of its labor, when management boosted its fiscal 2018 adjusted earnings guidance by roughly 4% at the midpoint to 5.30 to 5.45 Canadian dollars per share. For context, CN earned CA$4.99 in adjusted EPS in 2017.

A freight train. More

Image source: Getty Images.

CN's operating ratio -- which measures a company's total expenses relative to its revenue and is better if lower -- rose nearly 2.8 percentage points to 61.6% through the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2018. That was, however, because of capacity and workforce expansion, which isn't a bad thing. Moreover, even with a higher operating ratio, CN was among the most cost-efficient railroads in the U.S. (A rival surprisingly toppled CN on this front recently -- more on this later.)

With 27 capacity expansion projects coming online in fiscal year 2018, CN has positioned itself well to capitalize on its unparalleled three-coast network and take advantage of strong markets in 2019 and beyond. The stock's 10% drop in 2018 is, therefore, a good opportunity.

Carrying forward a leader's vision

CSX was in a tough spot when it entered 2018, having just lost CEO Hunter Harrison to an untimely death at a time when it was chalking out big growth plans under the leadership of the veteran who, during his lifetime, turned around railroads like Canadian National and Canadian Pacific.

Harrison, however, had set the ball rolling during his one-year stint at CSX by launching a "precision scheduled railroading" operating model that focuses intently on key metrics like train velocity that can hugely boost productivity and cut costs, as CSX's CEO James Foote explained on a recent conference call.

Foote is carrying Harrison's vision forward successfully, as is evidenced in the dramatic improvement in CSX's operating ratio to 60.3% during the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2018, from 69.6% in the comparable period last year. CSX's total expenses, in fact, declined 8% during the period despite 7% higher revenue. CSX's cash flows have visibly taken off since the implementation of the model in 2017.