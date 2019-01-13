The 3 Best Real Estate Stocks to Buy in 2019

2019 was a bad year for stock investors. For the first time in nearly a decade, the S&P 500 delivered negative total returns for investors. The closest stocks have come to losing years in the past decade were 2011 and 2015, when the S&P 500 was flat and slightly down respectively before dividends, but delivered small 1.4% and 2.1% respective total returns when adding dividends paid. It's a similar story for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, with 2018 being that benchmark's first losing year in total returns in a decade.

And while there's no telling what 2019 or beyond will bring for stock investors, we do know that historically, stocks tend to have a down year about one out of every three, and the end of this bull run is a reminder that investors should take the good with the bad. Furthermore, it's also a reminder that having a little bit of diversity in your portfolio can pay off.

Magnifying glass showing paper cutouts of homes. More

Image source: Getty Images.

One way to make your stock portfolio better-built for downside volatility is to own high-quality real estate stocks. In general, real estate stocks don't move in lock-step with broader market indexes; since much of their value is tied to their real estate holdings, plus the predictable cash flows they generate and pay in dividends, they often hold their value better than stocks in down markets.

If you're worried about future volatility to the downside, or simply looking for a predictable source of dividends, adding some high-quality real estate stocks to your portfolio could be exactly what you need. Three top real estate stocks investors should put on their buy lists for this year are Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ: ROIC), Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ: CTRE), and American Tower (NYSE: AMT).

This retail specialist is one of the best in the business

The past few years haven't been very good for shareholders of Retail Opportunity Investments, better known as ROIC. Since mid-2016, its stock price has fallen 28% as a combination of rising interest rates and overstated fears about the future of brick-and-mortar retail has sent investors shopping in other aisles.

Yet since the start of 2016, ROIC has increased funds from operations (FFO) -- a key measurement of profits for real estate investment trusts -- by 24%, and it's raised its dividend twice:

ROIC Chart More