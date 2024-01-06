3 of the best ribs restaurants around the Peoria area as voted on by readers
The Peoria area is rife with rib options.
Here are the top three picks in the ribs category as voted by readers in the 2023 Official Community's Choice Awards:
Winner: The Blue Duck Barbecue Tavern
212 SW Water St., Suite B, Peoria
(309) 981-5801
More: Dining Out: Good food makes new riverfront restaurant, The Blue Duck Tavern, popular
Finalist: The Smo-King Pit
Northwoods Mall, Peoria
(309) 688-3606
Peoria BBQ: 3 of the best barbecue restaurants around the Peoria area as voted on by readers
Finalist: Stringtown BBQ
895 N. Francis St., Washburn
(309) 248-7022
Peoria wings: 3 of the best wing spots around the Peoria area as voted on by readers
This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois food: The best 3 ribs restaurants in the Peoria area