3 of the best ribs restaurants around the Peoria area as voted on by readers

The Peoria area is rife with rib options.

Here are the top three picks in the ribs category as voted by readers in the 2023 Official Community's Choice Awards:

Winner: The Blue Duck Barbecue Tavern

212 SW Water St., Suite B, Peoria

(309) 981-5801

blueduckbarbecue.com

Finalist: The Smo-King Pit

Northwoods Mall, Peoria

(309) 688-3606

smo-kingpit.com

Finalist: Stringtown BBQ

895 N. Francis St., Washburn

(309) 248-7022

stringtownbbq.com

