The 3 Best Sector SPDR ETFs of 2018

You can find a wide array of exchange-traded funds that cover nearly any part of the stock market that interests you. Some funds give you broad-based exposure to the entire market, while others look at narrower slices of the investing universe. One set of ETFs known as the Sector SPDRs offer 11 different funds that focus on specific sectors of the U.S. stock market.

Stocks didn't do too well in 2018, but a few Sector SPDRs still posted gains. Below, we'll look at how Healthcare Select Sector SPDR (NYSEMKT: XLV), Utilities Select Sector SPDR (NYSEMKT: XLU), and Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (NYSEMKT: XLY) managed to deliver positive returns last year.

XLV Total Return Price Chart More

XLV Total Return Price data by YCharts.

Staying healthy with healthcare stocks

The healthcare SPDR led the way in 2018, with a total return of 6%. As investors hunkered down into a defensive posture over the course of the year, companies that provide vital healthcare products and services tended to fare better than some traditionally higher-growth areas of the market. When you look at some of the biggest players in the market, top Dow performers Merck and Pfizer played vital roles in driving the sector higher, with impressive share-price appreciation and healthy dividends.

In addition to pharmaceutical stocks, the healthcare ETF also has a considerable allocation to health insurance companies. These businesses fared well as attempts to change the status quo in the market failed, leaving companies with their largely successful business models. With the likelihood of gridlock in Washington on the rise, health insurers should continue to expect the current environment to persist, and that could drive further gains for the entire sector in 2019.

White mosaic blocks spelling ETF against gold mosaic blocks in background. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Utilities gain ground

The utilities ETF also managed to post a gain on the year, rising 4%. Rising interest rates posed a threat to these low-growth stocks early in 2018, as investors feared that regulated companies wouldn't be allowed to raise utility rates to keep their dividend yields competitive with fixed-income securities. Yet later in the year, it became evident that the pace of future interest rate increases would almost certainly slow, and weaker economic growth made the defensive characteristics of utility stocks more attractive.