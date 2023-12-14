3 of the best spas around the Peoria area as voted on by readers

Josh Jenke, Peoria Journal Star
·1 min read

If you're looking for a spa around Peoria, several options were available in the "Community's Choice" beauty & health competition.

Here are the top three spas as voted by the readers:

Winner: Senara Health and Healing Center & Spa

2208 W. Willow Knolls Drive, Peoria

(309) 362-0390

www.experiencesenara.com

Finalist: Corpo Bello Salon, Day Spa & Boutique

2900 W. Willow Knolls Drive, Peoria

(309) 692-3400

www.corpobellosalonandspa.com

Finalist: Wink on Wheels

Mobile spa parties

(309) 258-9096

www.facebook.com/WinkOnWheels/

