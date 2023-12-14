3 of the best spas around the Peoria area as voted on by readers
If you're looking for a spa around Peoria, several options were available in the "Community's Choice" beauty & health competition.
Here are the top three spas as voted by the readers:
Winner: Senara Health and Healing Center & Spa
2208 W. Willow Knolls Drive, Peoria
(309) 362-0390
Finalist: Corpo Bello Salon, Day Spa & Boutique
2900 W. Willow Knolls Drive, Peoria
(309) 692-3400
Finalist: Wink on Wheels
Mobile spa parties
(309) 258-9096
www.facebook.com/WinkOnWheels/
