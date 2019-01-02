The 3 Best Stocks in the Dow Jones in 2018

The Dow Jones Industrials (DJINDICES: ^DJI) had its worst performance in a decade during 2018. The average fell almost 1,400 points, or nearly 6%.

Yet even though the Dow lost ground for the first time in a long while, some of its components posted solid gains. Below, we'll take a look at Merck (NYSE: MRK), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) to see why they were the best stocks in the Dow in 2018.

MRK Chart More

MRK data by YCharts.

Good times for healthcare

Merck's and Pfizer's big gains show that healthcare was a key sector for the stock market during 2018. Even though the returns from the two pharmaceutical giants weren't enough to keep the Dow from losing ground for the year, their gains of 36% and 21%, respectively, played their part in minimizing the average's overall losses.

For Merck, the big success lately has been Keytruda, a cancer drug that has demonstrated an ability to reduce risks of death when combined with chemotherapy treatments. Sales of the drug doubled during the first three quarters of 2018, and some analysts believe that Keytruda's annual revenue could clear the $10 billion mark within the next few years. Even with potential competition, Merck is optimistic that the drug's future is bright. Moreover, with other key treatments like its Januvia type 2 diabetes drug still generating plenty of sales, Merck has the cash flow to sustain a dividend yielding nearly 3% while also growing its business organically.

Person looking at a pill held in a glove, with dozens of other pills on a glass table. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Meanwhile, Pfizer has seen gains stemming largely from decisions to restructure itself internally. The drug giant said in July that it expects to create three business segments, one for innovative medicines, one for established medicines, and the last for consumer healthcare products. Moreover, with Pfizer deciding within the last couple of weeks to work with rival GlaxoSmithKline to combine their consumer healthcare units into a single joint venture, it's possible that shareholders will receive shares of that business in a spinoff transaction. That would make Pfizer's stock a purer play on pharmaceuticals, which has been the higher-growth business for quite a while. A 3.4% dividend yield has also been a positive for Pfizer, especially among defensive investors looking for income to offset the risks of capital losses from their investments.