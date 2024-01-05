3 of the best sub/deli/sandwich shops around the Peoria area as voted on by readers
On any given day, 47% of American adults reportedly eat a sandwich. And central Illinoisans do their part.
Here are the top three sub/deli/sandwich shops in the Peoria area as voted by readers in the 2023 Official Community's Choice Awards:
Winner: Potbelly Sandwich Shop
318 W. Washington St., East Peoria
(309) 698-2100
10408 N. Centerway Drive, Suite A, Peoria
(309) 240-8332
Finalist: Jason's Deli
112 Spinder Drive, East Peoria
(309) 698-5400
Finalist: Jimmy John’s
Locations in East Peoria, Morton, Pekin, Peoria, Washington and more.
