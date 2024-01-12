3 of the best sushi restaurants around the Peoria area as voted on by readers
The preparation, presentation and even consumption of sushi is a culture of its own, and one that central Illinoisans have embraced.
Here are the top three sushi restaurants in the Peoria area as voted by readers in the 2023 Official Community's Choice Awards:
Winner: Sushigawa
2601 W. Lake Ave. A-2B, Peoria
(309) 679-9300
More: Sushigawa is a chance to try something new
Finalist: Hokkaido Restaurant
3311 N. University St., Peoria
(309) 966-0931
More: Peoria restaurant brings back unlimited sushi along with new menu items
Finalist: Osaka Hibachi & Sushi Bar
5201 W. War Memorial Drive, Suite 502, Peoria
(309) 691-9888
Peoria Asian food: The best Asian restaurants in Peoria as voted on by readers
This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois food: The best 3 sushi restaurants in the Peoria area