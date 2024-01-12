3 of the best sushi restaurants around the Peoria area as voted on by readers

The preparation, presentation and even consumption of sushi is a culture of its own, and one that central Illinoisans have embraced.

Here are the top three sushi restaurants in the Peoria area as voted by readers in the 2023 Official Community's Choice Awards:

Winner: Sushigawa

2601 W. Lake Ave. A-2B, Peoria

(309) 679-9300

sushigawa.com

More: Sushigawa is a chance to try something new

Finalist: Hokkaido Restaurant

3311 N. University St., Peoria

(309) 966-0931

hokkaidores.com

More: Peoria restaurant brings back unlimited sushi along with new menu items

Finalist: Osaka Hibachi & Sushi Bar

5201 W. War Memorial Drive, Suite 502, Peoria

(309) 691-9888

peoria-osaka.com

Peoria Asian food: The best Asian restaurants in Peoria as voted on by readers

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois food: The best 3 sushi restaurants in the Peoria area