3 of the best tanning salons around the Peoria area as voted on by readers

If you're looking for a tanning salon around Peoria, several options were available in the "Community's Choice" beauty & health competition.

Here are the top three tanning salons as voted by the readers:

Winner: The Ultimate Tan

4804 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria

(309) 686-6868

3908 W. Baring Trace, Peoria

(309) 689-6770

www.theultimatetan.com

Finalist: Corpo Bello Salon, Day Spa & Boutique

2900 W. Willow Knolls Drive, Peoria

(309) 692-3400

104 N. High Street, Washington

(309) 481-5121⁠

corpobellosalonandspa.com

Finalist: The Sun Room

1119 W. Glen Ave., Peoria

(309) 692-2421

www.stepintothesunroom.com

