3 of the best tanning salons around the Peoria area as voted on by readers
If you're looking for a tanning salon around Peoria, several options were available in the "Community's Choice" beauty & health competition.
Here are the top three tanning salons as voted by the readers:
Winner: The Ultimate Tan
4804 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria
(309) 686-6868
3908 W. Baring Trace, Peoria
(309) 689-6770
Finalist: Corpo Bello Salon, Day Spa & Boutique
2900 W. Willow Knolls Drive, Peoria
(309) 692-3400
104 N. High Street, Washington
(309) 481-5121
Finalist: The Sun Room
1119 W. Glen Ave., Peoria
(309) 692-2421
This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois health and fitness: The best 3 tanning salons in the Peoria area