The 3 Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2019

Though it's a matter of opinion, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett is arguably the greatest investor alive today. Known for his simplistic yet effective buy-and-hold ethos, Buffett has transformed his initial $10,000 in investments into nearly $81 billion in a little over six decades.

But what's particularly valuable about Buffett's style of investing is that he seeks out the stock of companies with long-term competitive advantages that can be purchased and held for extended periods of time. Best of all, it's a strategy that can be duplicated by investors regardless of their age, portfolio size, or knowledge of the stock market.

Warren Buffett speaking with reporters during Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting. Image source: The Motley Fool via Flickr.

The best Warren Buffett stocks to buy this year

Coming off the worst year investors have seen in a decade, and taking into consideration that high-quality businesses tend to rise in value over time, the following three Buffett stocks (i.e., companies currently held in Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio) look ripe for the picking.

1. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Even though it's one of the oddball stocks in Buffett's portfolio, generic and brand-name drug developer Teva Pharmaceutical industries (NYSE: TEVA) presents one of the more intriguing value propositions for investors with a longer time horizon. I say "oddball" because most stocks that Buffett buys will pay a dividend. Teva, on the other hand, suspended its payout in what was a nightmare 2017 campaign.

Undoubtedly, Teva has some kinks to work through. In recent years, it faced generic-drug price weakness, saw its top-selling brand-name therapy (Copaxone) face generic competition for the first time, settled bribery charges, saw its CEO leave, and slashed profit and sales guidance.

Then again, this is a company with a no-nonsense new management team that has trimmed the fat. A reduction of about 25% in the company's workforce, along with the aforementioned dividend cut, is primed to save Teva approximately $3 billion annually in 2019. That's a better than 15% reduction in annual expenses in a couple of years that's allowed the company to reduce its net debt from a peak of around $34 billion to less than $28 billion.

Teva Pharmaceutical is also in the perfect niche to benefit from an aging global population. Just over half the company's sales are derived from generic drugs, making it the world's largest producer of generic medicines. As brand-name medicines rise in cost, patients, physicians, insurers, and emerging-market nations that can't afford brand-name therapies will be targeting these generic medicines. Though not as high in margin as brand-name therapies, Teva's generic portfolio can provide substantial cash flow by winning at the volume game.

With a forward P/E ratio just over 5, Teva sports a rock-bottom valuation. While a turnaround may not come swiftly, CEO Kare Schultz has the company on the right path once more.