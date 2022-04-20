3 of the Best and Worst Mortgage Lenders

Jordan Rosenfeld
·4 min read
Gutesa / Shutterstock.com
Gutesa / Shutterstock.com

Though mortgage lenders all do the same essential service -- offer loan products to customers -- they are not all the same. Some lenders charge higher fees for the same services, such as application and underwriting costs, according to Forbes.

See: 7 Financial Habits That Improve Your Daily Life
Find: 20 Home Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home's Value

Also, depending upon the size of the lender, the number of locations and other factors, some lenders can get you better rates. Other criteria that can make one lender better than another include speed of the loan application process, customer service and location. Based on these criteria, here are three of the best and worst mortgage lenders, but keep in mind that everyone's experience may be different.

Weekend Images Inc. / Getty Images
Weekend Images Inc. / Getty Images

Best: New American Funding

ConsumersAdvocate.org chose New American Funding as their top choice for lenders in 2022 because of several criteria, including: historically low rates; complimentary pre-approval; the ability to apply for a mortgage online and talk with live agents, and down payment and first-time homebuyer assistance programs.

This lender serves all states except Hawaii and New York. Homebuyers can obtain loans with a minimum of 3% down payment, and a credit score of 620 or better. For a small, regional lender, New American provides in-house loan servicing, and offers flexible terms. They also were marked high on good customer service and transparency.

According to NerdWallet, they offer a wide variety of loan products, including: Purchase, Refinance, Home Equity, Reverse, Jumbo, Fixed, Adjustable, FHA, VA, USDA.

Quicken Loans
Quicken Loans

Best: Quicken Loans

Quicken Loans (now known as Rocket Mortgage) is one of the largest online mortgage lenders in the U.S. On the plus side, because they have such a huge network of lenders, borrowers are more likely to find a loan option at a low interest rate and with payment terms that work for them.

Additionally, according to ConsumersAdvocate.org, they've got a streamlined digital closing system down that makes signing all the paperwork simple and convenient. Homebuyers can obtain loans with a minimum of 3% down payment, and a credit score of 620 or better. They also scored an A+ from the Better Business Bureau.

According to NerdWallet, they offer the following loan types: Purchase, Refinance, Jumbo, Fixed, Adjustable, FHA, VA. The downsides are that they don't offer home equity loans, and sometimes lenders fees can be high.

POLL: Where Have You Cut Back Most Because of Inflation?

Weekend Images Inc. / Getty Images
Weekend Images Inc. / Getty Images

Best: Better

Forbes picked Better as one of their top choices for mortgage lenders because of their penchant for convenience and speed. Not only is the application process completely digital, but they have a swift pre-approval turnaround -- as little as 20 minutes.

Their closing time also averages 32 days, which is about 10 days less than the industry average. This lender also actively seeks out discounts that borrowers may be eligible for, without any additional cost.

Better yet, they don't charge commission or lender fees for anything from application to underwriting or origination fees. They state that this saves 1% of the loan amount, or about $19,000 on average, over a loan's life. Better services all 50 states except for Nevada -- including Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Vermont and Virginia -- along with Washington, D.C. You need a minimum credit score of 620 to apply.

kate_sept2004 / Getty Images
kate_sept2004 / Getty Images

Worst: DHI Mortgage

This Texas-based mortgage lender seems to have done more wrong than right. In addition to being found to charge too much interest by California's Department of Business Oversight in 2013 and 2017 (for which they had to pay penalties to settle claims), according to a statistical survey by The Markup, this lender also has a bad track record lending to minority applicants.

They found it was 160 percent more likely to deny Black applicants, and 100 percent more likely to deny Latino applicants compared to white applicants.

Olena Yakobchuk / Shutterstock.com
Olena Yakobchuk / Shutterstock.com

Worst: Sage Mortgage

For a borrower who wants a lot of options and the ability to purchase in a wide variety of states, Sage Mortgage is probably not the right choice for you, because it's a relatively new mortgage lender and only available in the following states: California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, or Texas.

This lender is really best for those who are comfortable with a do-it-yourself approach, who don't need a lot of handholding. Also, loans are capped at $548,250, which can limit where you might want to buy. Additionally, you need a credit score of 660 to apply.

More: 3 of the Best and Worst Companies for Life Insurance

Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Worst: Chase Bank

Chase is one of the biggest U.S. banks and mortgage lenders. Like other lenders, they have a variety of loan products and can facilitate minimum down payments of 3% and up.

However, US News and World Report ranked them only a 3.7 out of 5 on the affordability scale as compared to other lenders, and they only got a B+ from the Better Business Bureau. Bigger lenders can sometimes take longer to close on a loan, as well. Chase charges fees for such things as origination, underwriting and rate-lock fees.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 of the Best and Worst Mortgage Lenders

Recommended Stories

  • What Happens to Your Mortgage When You Die?

    If you die owing money on a mortgage, the mortgage remains in force. If you have a co-signer, the co-signer may still be obligated to pay back the loan. A spouse or other family member who inherits a house generally … Continue reading → The post What Happens to Your Mortgage When You Die? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 4 predictions for the housing market in 2022, from economists and real estate pros

    Mortgage rates are on the rise: Mortgage rates on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hit 5% this month, the first time that’s happened since 2011, and pros say they may keep going up. As a result, the increase in mortgage rates means that homebuyers will have to adjust their expectations, and begin shopping in lower price ranges.

  • We’re in a housing market where nobody wants to sell, and it could get worse from here

    One crucial housing metric is starting to bring down competition, but it may also be cutting down the supply of homes on the market.

  • Nearly 75% of Americans Are Confused by Closing Costs, Preapproval or Other Homebuying Steps: Here’s a Helpful Cheat Sheet

    Most likely, unless you've already bought a home or work in real estate, you don't feel like you know a ton about what it takes to buy a house. At least, that's the norm for many Americans according...

  • This Mortgage Trend Could Spell Good News for Home Buyers

    In fact, over the past three and a half months, mortgage rates have risen at a faster pace than industry experts anticipated. In fact, based on recent movement, it wouldn't be out of the question to see the average 30-year mortgage rate hit 6% before the end of the year. When we combine that with the sky-high prices sellers are demanding today, it's easy to see why buyers might be struggling to purchase homes.

  • Putin signs decree to remove Russian stocks from overseas exchanges in huge blow to the nation's billionaires

    Russian stocks can no longer be listed on foreign exchanges after Putin's new law, and Russian billionaires are set to take a major hit.

  • Missed Out on Shiba Inu? This Crypto Could Hit $1 Million by 2030

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) investors have been hit with big losses over the last six months. Despite that setback, Shiba Inu still boasts over a million holders, and many investors are hoping that burn projects and other catalysts can reenergize its price. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is a great place to start.

  • 2022 Changes to 401(k) Limits and Backdoor Roth IRAs

    The IRS reviews the limits on contributions to retirement plans like 401(k) plans every year. Occasionally, typically in response to rising inflation, it raises these limits. Such is the case in tax...

  • Want $3,000 in Passive Income? Invest $15,000 in These 3 Monster Dividend Stocks and Wait 6 Years.

    Investors are digging in for a challenging time as stock market volatility shows no signs of slowing down.

  • Can You Be Denied a Bank Account? It Happened to Me

    When you apply to open a bank account, you're not borrowing money -- you're simply asking for a place to keep yours. In early February, I applied for this checking account online and got an automated email saying my application was under review, and that I'd hear something shortly.

  • Pros and Cons of Living in a State With No Income Tax

    Every U.S. citizen is responsible for paying federal income tax, and some taxpayers also must pay a separate state income tax. As of 2022, just nine states don't impose any additional income tax:...

  • King of the ‘Lunatics’ Becomes Bitcoin’s Most-Watched Whale

    (Bloomberg) -- Back in 2016, when Do Kwon was just a little-known startup founder with grand ambitions of bringing free internet to all, he noticed his research on distributed networks kept bringing up stuff on Bitcoin and Ethereum.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopil

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current s

  • 66% of Americans Will Hold Off on Buying a Home Due to Rising Interest Rates, Inflation

    Rapidly rising interest rates, a 41-year-high rate of inflation and tight housing supply are making buying a home even more expensive -- and more complicated -- for many Americans. A new...

  • U.S. mortgage interest rates reach a 12 year high, demand falters

    The bulk of the run up, however, has occurred since the start of the year, causing the fastest climb in home-financing costs in decades as the Fed abandoned a cautious approach to raising its benchmark overnight lending rate in favor of swifter and more decisive action to bring down persistently high inflation. The central bank is also set to decide at its next meeting on May 3-4 to begin reducing its portfolio of $8.5 trillion of U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, a stash of assets that had helped keep consumer borrowing costs - for mortgages in particular - low throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Those expectations for Fed tightening actions have led to a surge in Treasury yields as financial markets reacted.

  • Households cut the cord to streaming services as inflation bites, with Disney+ seen as the most expendable

    As inflation soars, streamers are questioning which subscription streaming services are must-haves and which can be cancelled

  • A $30 million fund backed by dozens of VIPs aims to bolster founders of Asian descent

    Four years ago, a nonprofit collective called Gold House was formed to advance the interests -- and safety -- of people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent in the U.S. Given the country's long history of anti-Asian racism, it was overdue, argues Bing Chen, a former Google product manager turned YouTube exec turned founder and investor who cofounded the organization. First, it aimed to tackle misconceptions in the media, where Asian women have long been "overly sexualized and Asian men are overly emasculated, which can result in really deleterious treatment," including, in some cases, anti-Asian hate crimes, which spiked during the pandemic. Toward that end, says Chen, Gold House now "culturally consults on the accuracy of scenes, products, and characters [associated with] basically every major Asian film and creative project."

  • Elon Musk threatens to cut Twitter board members’ salaries to $0 as his takeover bid morphs into a referendum on the company

    The world’s richest man’s Twitter takeover saga is morphing into a referendum on its board, as founder Jack Dorsey tweets his agreement from the sidelines.

  • CalPERS to vote to replace Buffett as Berkshire chairman

    The fund, whose full name is the California Public Employees' Retirement System, disclosed its vote in a regulatory filing ahead of Berkshire's scheduled April 30 annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. CalPERS said it invests more than $450 billion, including more than $2.3 billion in Berkshire shares. Berkshire did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Elon Musk May Have a Powerful Ally to Buy Twitter

    Tesla CEO has made a $43 billion bid to buy the microblogging website but hasn't given details on how he plans to fund the deal.