3 big changes Whitmer proposed in State of the State, plus 3 she avoided

While Gov. Gretchen Whitmer outlined some new policy priorities Wednesday in her State of the State address, she left unmentioned some of her previously stated goals.

Here's a look at some of the policies she highlighted in her speech and items she's championed in the past that went unaddressed this year.

Whitmer announces caregiver tax credit proposal

Whitmer unveiled a proposal for a "Caring for MI Family Tax Credit" to provide up to $5,000 in relief for uncompensated caregivers tending to aging and sick relatives by covering the cost of expenses such as counseling, transportation and nursing or respite care. Whitmer said her plan will help more Michigan seniors "age in place at home in dignity instead of a costlier long-term option." The proposal would also help save costs for parents taking care of children with long-term needs, she said.

Michigan could see 'innovation fund' to lure start-ups

To bolster the state's economic development efforts, Whitmer wants lawmakers to create an "innovation fund" that would work by investing in start-up companies. "Right now, we have no state-level mechanism to attract and retain promising young companies," she said. Quentin Messer, Jr. who heads Michigan's economic development agency called the proposed fund "critically important" in making sure companies can take off and grow in Michigan.

Free community college

In her first-ever State of the State address, Whitmer established a goal she wants Michigan to achieve by 2030: ensure 60% of adults in the state have a post-secondary credential. To accomplish that vision, she wants to make community college free to all high school graduates. Brandy Johnson who heads the Michigan Community College Association celebrated the proposal, saying it would remove financial barriers to accessing higher education opportunities: "There is no doubt that good-paying jobs require a degree or credential beyond a high school diploma," she said.

Whitmer delivers State of the State: Pocketbook plans drive Whitmer's speech

Whitmer makes no mention of paid family and medical leave

Whitmer in 2020 extended 12 weeks of paid family leave to all of the roughly 50,000 state of Michigan employees and has been supportive of expanding it across workplaces more broadly. Business groups have expressed strong opposition and concerns about how the program would be financed. Whitmer didn't mention paid leave Wednesday night after calling for the proposal in a speech to lawmakers last August. Monique Stanton, president and CEO of the Michigan League for Public Policy, said she is still hopeful the governor will help the Legislature move the initiative "across the finish line."

Government transparency unaddressed

Whitmer has said she favors expanding the Michigan Freedom of Information Act to both the governor's office and the Legislature, but she was silent on the issue Wednesday night as bills to do that have not moved in the Legislature, even with Democrats controlling both chambers. Sen. Jeremy Moss, D-Southfield, a key backer of the transparency legislation, said after the speech he is not deterred. "For the first time ever we're going to see Senate action on this," he said. "I'm really confident that this is the year we can get it done."

No mention of Enbridge Line 5

Whitmer campaigned in 2018 on shutting down the Enbridge oil pipeline through the environmentally sensitive Straits of Mackinac. But the issue is hung up in the courts and some of her strongest union backers support the Enbridge plan. In December public service commissioners Whitmer appointed voted to approve a permit for a replacement tunnel Enbridge wants to build beneath the straits, which environmentalists and tribal leaders oppose. Whitmer didn't touch on the issue Wednesday. "I'm concerned that Gov. Whitmer's initial strong opposition to Line 5 has been kind of left with a blank space over the last couple of years," Sean McBrearty, campaign coordinator for Oil & Water Don’t Mix, said after the speech. "It hasn't been mentioned much."

