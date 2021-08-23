3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

TipRanks
·8 min read

Market trends are generally heading up, and investors are feeling confident. The S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 15%; for now, it looks like the confidence is justified. The economy’s reopening is proceeding apace, and both investors and consumers are looking forward to a more normal 2022.

In a recent note for RBC, the firm’s head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, acknowledges the optimism – and also points out the potential fly in the ointment. Stock performance lately has been closely tied to the COVID data, and that has the potential to derail the good feelings.

“...for the most part, stocks are looking past the current COVID surge. Over the past few weeks, we’ve been highlighting how the reflation trades in the US equity market have been tied to trends in domestic COVID cases... But in coming weeks and months we also worry there may end up being more unexpected damage to earnings and economic data from the Delta variant than investors appreciate,” Calvasina wrote.

For many investors, the natural move in this climate is toward a defensive position, moving into stocks that will shore up the portfolio’s income stream against a rainy day – or a fresh pandemic wave. Dividend stocks are the logical place to look, and Calvasina’s colleagues among RBC’s stock analysts have been picking high-yield dividend payers that look primed to gain in coming months. According to TipRanks' database, these are Buy-rated stocks with dividend yields of at least 8%. Here are the details.

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

We’ll start in the energy sector, where Magellan Midstream is an important player in the North American oil and gas distribution network. The company has a wide-ranging network of transport and storage assets for both crude oil and refined products, stretching from the Rocky Mountains to the Mississippi Valley and on to the Southeast. The company’s assets include pipelines and export shipping terminals.

In its most recent quarter, while revenues edged down slightly sequentially, from $714 million to $694 million, EPS jumped. The $1.26 per-share profit was the best since the 1Q20 print, and more than double the 59 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

During the quarter, Magellan moved to shore up the balance sheet through an asset sale. The company sold 26 independent refined petroleum product terminals in the American Southeast, with a total capacity of 6 million barrels of storage space, for $435 million.

Sound financial results underpinned Magellan’s dividend, with the company declared at $1.0275 for the second quarter. At this rate, the payment annualizes to $4.11 per common share, and gives a yield of 8.8%. This compares favorably to the ~ 2% yield found in the broader markets. And better yet – from a dividend investor’s perspective – Magellan has a 13-year history of keeping the payment reliable.

RBC’s 5-star analyst Elvira Scotto sees the asset sales, noted above, as a key factor here, putting Magellan in control of its own destiny.

“…MMP's recently announced sales of its interest in the Pasadena terminal and its independent terminals increase MMP's flexibility to return more cash to unitholders via unit repurchases. We believe its strong balance sheet, free cash flow growth potential and financial flexibility position MMP well as refined products demand continues to recover,” Scotto opined.

To this end, Scotto rates MMP shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and sets the price target at $53 to suggest an upside of 11% for the year ahead. Based on the current dividend yield and the expected price appreciation, the stock has ~20% potential total return profile. (To watch Scotto’s track record, click here)

With 9 recent reviews, including 4 Buys and 5 Holds, MMP has a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus. The stock sells for $47.77, while the $52.11 average price target indicates room for ~10% upside potential. (See MMP stock analysis on TipRanks)

Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

Rattler, the next dividend champ on our list, is another energy midstream company. Rattler spun off of the oil producer Diamondback Energy back in 2018, and now operates the parent company’s midstream assets in the Texas Permian Basin. In addition to operating the legacy midstream network, Rattler works at developing and acquiring new assets in the Midland and Delaware formations.

Rattler generated an impressive $100 million in free cash flow during the first half of 2021, and used that money to both pay returns to shareholders (through dividends and buybacks) and to pay down its revolving credit facility. The company finished Q2 with in the enviable position of having fully paid down the revolver, to a $0 net balance.

The company generated that free cash from solid financial performance. Total revenues in Q2 jumped almost 14% year-over-year, to $101.1 million, while earnings came in at 29 cents per share. The EPS print was the highest in over 2 years.

Rattler showed its confidence in the Q2 results by increasing its dividend payment 25%, from 20 cents per common share to 25 cents. The new annualized payment of $1 gives the dividend a yield of 8.5%.

TJ Schultz, another of RBC’s 5-star analysts, was impressed by Rattler’s cash generation and debt payments, but even more impressed by the company’s commitment to returning cash to shareholders.

“RTLR is among the first to materially increase payouts in an improving commodity price environment with a 25% higher distribution of $0.25/unit in 2Q given an increased confidence in future free cash generation,” Schultz noted. "We believe RTLR is positioned to withstand commodity volatility given its solid balance sheet."

Based on the above, Schultz rates RTLR an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $13 price target. Investors could be pocketing gains of 24%, should Schultz's thesis play out as expected. (To watch Schultz’s track record, click here)

For the most part, Wall Street agrees with Schultz’s call on this company; 3 out of 4 recent reviews are positive. The odd one out, however, is a Sell, and the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. RTLR shares are priced at $10.51 with a $13 average price target, indicating room for ~24% growth in the year ahead. (See RTLR stock analysis on TipRanks)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)

Last up is Owl Rock, and here we’ll make a change of focus. This company operates in the world of finance, as a mid-market specialty financing provider. Owl Rock holds a portfolio of investments in 129 companies, and the company’s assets total $12.6 billion. Of these, 93% are senior secured loans, and a majority of those are first-lien.

In the second quarter of the year, Owl Rock showed an EPS of 38 cents on net income of $150.2 million. While down sharply year-over-year (the year ago quarter’s print was 79 cents), this result was a modest beat of analyst expectation. Over the past quarter, the company has added 10 companies to its investment portfolio, and increased its total loans by $1.3 billion.

The company has a sound liquidity situation, and reported having $627.2 million in total cash, both free and restricted. This is nearly double what was reported at the end of 2020. Along with this, Owl Creek has $1.6 billion in undrawn capacity in its credit facilities.

For the second quarter, Owl Creek reiterated its 31-cent per common share dividend, with the payout at the end of September. The company has a history of adjusting its dividend payment to keep it in line with available funds for coverage. At the current rate, the dividend yields a robust 9.6%, far higher than the market’s average dividend, and more than 6x the 10 year Treasury yield.

In his report on ORCC, RBC’s Kenneth Lee, rated 5-stars at TipRanks, writes: “A key highlight is the very strong originations seen in the quarter. While management is focused primarily on first-lien loans, there could be opportunistic investments in other areas of the capital structure to earn incremental spread. ORCC continues to optimize its liability mix, and we continue to see it being able to generate earnings to cover its dividend in 2H.”

Lee puts an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on the shares, and his $16 price target implies a one-year upside potential of 10.5%. (To watch Lee’s track record, click here)

Wall Street tends to agree with Lee's confidence on the credit-investment firm, considering TipRanks analytics reveal ORCC as a Strong Buy. Shares in ORCC are selling for $14.48 each, and the average target of $15.25 indicates a modest upside of 5%. Based on the current dividend yield and the expected price appreciation, the stock has ~15% potential total return profile. (See ORCC stock analysis on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer Climbs, Exxon Jumps — And What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Monday

    Economic data show that the Delta variant may have slowed the global economic recovery, but hasn't ended it.

  • Billionaire Dan Loeb Snaps Up These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Daniel Loeb, CEO of Third Point, has a reputation for turning risk into success. His preferred strategy – of going in and cleaning up the mess – has built his firm into a $17 billion-plus asset management behemoth, with both hands in the US and international equity and credit securities markets. In the current environment, as we’re getting buffeted about by epoch-making public health crises, economic disruptions, and now foreign policy political disasters, Loeb sees a combination of risk and vol

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Endo International (ENDP) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Endo International (ENDP) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • 8 Companies Keep Making Much More Money Than Anyone Imagined

    S&P 500 profits are gushing in faster than expected. But some are making a habit out of blowing away profit expectations.

  • Dow Jones Today, Stocks Extend Rebound As Oil Jumps, Bitcoin Retakes $50,000; Chips Rally As China Clears ADI/Maxim Deal

    Pfizer rallied, Chipotle eyed a buy point, and Boeing led the Dow Jones today as stocks jumped into Monday's open.

  • Where Will DiDi Global Be in 5 Years?

    DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI), the largest ride-hailing company in China, burned many investors after its IPO on June 30. DiDi priced its shares at $14, but they're now trading at about $7. Shortly after Didi's IPO, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) abruptly suspended all new user registrations for DiDi's app within the country as part of an industrywide cybersecurity review.

  • USA Wrestler Helen Maroulis on the "Positive, Loving End" to a Difficult Olympic Journey

    Helen Maroulis's road to the 2020 Olympics was a painful and uncertain one. Maroulis, who became the first American woman to win a gold medal in wrestling at Rio in 2016, has spent the last few years recovering from multiple concussions and learning to manage post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which came as a result of her injuries.

  • Could Ford Motor Stock Steer Clear of Roadblocks?

    Ford Motor (F) stock, which zoomed past peers this year, has hit a roadblock. The spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, and production cuts amid chip shortages, weighed on the shares of automakers, including Ford. Though its transformation initiatives and favorable product mix augur well for growth, I maintain a Neutral view on Ford stock, solely due to the uncertainty surrounding chip availability. While I remain on the sidelines, TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool suggests that investors

  • Retirement Savings Tips for 35-to-44-Year-Olds

    If you are 35 to 44 or older, consider these tips to manage caring for children and aging parents while still saving enough for retirement.

  • Pfizer Agrees to Buy Cancer Biotech Trillium Therapeutics at a 200% Premium

    Pfizer acquisition values Trillum at $2.3 million. Company sees "blockbuster potential" for its cancer treatments.

  • Mortgage rates edge lower, with refinances available at under 3% and even 2%

    But forecasters warn that the low rates won't stick around much longer.

  • Is Apple Finally Listening To Consumers And Letting Go Of Steve Jobs' Worldview? Why Mark Gurman Thinks So

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s recent reversal of its new iOS 15 software update indicates a big change to the tech giant’s design philosophy, as per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. What happened: The Cupertino, California-based tech giant recently reversed some controversial changes rolled out as part of the new iOS 15 update and delayed the launch of the update's marquee feature as it looked to address criticism from users. The biggest such change involved Apple moving the address bar from the top of the

  • Topps Mulls Options Amid Claims MLB Fanatics Deal Done in Secret

    The termination of the merger between Topps and the special purpose acquisition company Mudrick II on Friday could spark a lengthy legal fallout. The death of the deal followed news that Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association agreed to a joint venture contract with Fanatics. Beginning in 2026, the online retailer of licensed […]

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • Why 2 Aerospace Giants Are Going to War Over This British Gem

    TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG) is preparing a bid for British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt (LSE: MGGT), trying to break up Meggitt's planned sale to rival U.S. manufacturer Parker-Hannifin (NYSE: PH). TransDigm has submitted a preliminary, non-binding offer of 900 pence per share for Meggitt, a premium of 12.5% over Parker-Hannifin's 800-pence-per-share offer. Earlier this month, Meggitt agreed to be acquired by Parker-Hannifin in a deal worth about $8.7 billion.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Warren Buffett became Berkshire Hathaway's CEO all the way back in 1965, a time when the company was valued at roughly $19 per share. Today, Berkshire's class A shares trade at roughly $429,700 per share, and the company's returns across Buffett's tenure are even more impressive if you take dividend payments into account. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified three dividend-paying stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio: Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ); Mastercard (NYSE: MA); and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • If Data Is the New Oil, This Stock Will Soar

    The world's largest semicap equipment maker just reported impressive growth and still trades at a below-market multiple.

  • Michael Burry’s Pretty Big Short Hinges on Treasuries Sinking

    (Bloomberg) -- Call it the Pretty Big Short. Michael Burry, whose huge, wildly profitable bets against the housing bubble were made famous in “The Big Short,” is wagering that long-term U.S. Treasuries will fall.His Scion Asset Management held $280 million of puts on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of June, according to a regulatory filing released this week, an increase from $172 million three months earlier.The options contracts would make money if TLT, as the exchange-traded

  • Here's My Favorite Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now

    The older I get, the more appealing dividend stocks are. There are plenty of alternatives that provide great dividends and strong growth potential. Here's my favorite dividend stock to buy right now.