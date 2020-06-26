3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 6%; JPMorgan Says ‘Buy’

Dividend stocks are always popular with investors, and it’s no secret why. A reliable dividend provides a steady income stream even when times are hard and markets turn down, protecting investors from losses due to share depreciation.

Finding the right dividend stock, however, is the real trick. Yields average only about 2%, and some of the market’s stalwart stocks yield less than 1% (Apple and Microsoft come to mind). But high-yielding dividend stocks, with reliable payments, are out there – even during these corona crisis times.

Top analysts from investment bank JPMorgan have been focusing their gaze on some likely candidates for income investors’ interest. Using the TipRanks database, we’ve pulled the details on three of JPM’s dividend stock picks, to find out just why they’re such compelling choices.

Hess Midstream Operations (HESM)

We'll start in the energy industry, with Hess Midstream. When you think of the hydrocarbon sector, it’s normal to focus on the wells that extract the oil and gas – but that would come to nothing without the midstream companies. These companies, like Hess, have the assets and infrastructure to gather, process, store, and transport crude oil and natural gas products from the wells to the refineries to the final point of sale. Hess operates in the famous Bakken Formation, which put the Dakotas on the map at the start of the US fracking boom.

The coronavirus quarter has been difficult for Hess, but the company has been able to adapt. Q1 saw EPS rise 25% sequentially to 35 cents. This was derived from net income of $129 million.

Even better for investors, Hess has strong prospects going forward. Throughput on gas processing, gas gathering, crude oil gathering, and crude oil terminaling are all up. The company also boasts a high rate of minimum volume commitments, which have protected some 975 of revenues going forward.

All of this put Hess is a solid position to raise its dividend. The company has raised its dividend every quarter for the past three years, and the most recent increase, of 1.2%, raised the payment to 43.1 cents per share. At $1.72 annualized, this gives HESM dividend an impressive 9.2% yield.

JPMorgan analyst Jeremy Tonet notes Hess’s earnings success. He is more impressed with the company’s ability to keep up its business volumes, writing, “HESM's crude oil gathering, gas processing, and terminal volumes beat our expectations, while natgas gathering volumes matched."

"We believe that investors will be encouraged by: (1) HESM reaffirming 2021 EBITDA growth guidance of 25%, (2) MVCs protecting 97% of 2H20 revenues, and (3) the low end of the new guidance assuming effectively zero third-party activity for the remainder of the year, which we believe is conservative. Additionally, HESM reaffirmed March capex guidance of approximately $275mm for 2020, and $100mm for 2021,” the analyst added.

Tonet rates HESM shares a Buy, and his $23 price target implies an upside of 30% from current levels. (To watch Tonet’s track record, click here)

The analyst consensus on HESM is a Strong Buy, based on a 3 to 1 split between Buy and Hold ratings. Shares are selling for $18.71 and the average price target of $17.60 suggests the stock has room for 12% growth. (See HESM stock analysis on TipRanks)