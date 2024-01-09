3 big winning Arizona lottery tickets claimed in 2024. Here's how much they won

It's only been a little after a week into 2024, and there have already been some lucky lottery winners in Arizona, according to the Arizona Lottery.

A lucky winner claimed a $100,000 50X ticket after purchasing it in Gilbert near Recker and Williams Field roads.

Two days later, a $2,500,000 500X winning lottery ticket was bought at Mule Creek Saloon near Bell Road and Loop 303 in Surprise and was claimed on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a $500,080 winning Powerball ticket was sold at a convenience store TBVI in the Zone near Main Street and Signal Butte Road in Apache Junction. It was claimed on Friday.

