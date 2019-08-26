The 3 Biggest Losers (and 4 Big Winners) in the 2019 Retail Apocalypse

Store closures have been perhaps the biggest theme in retail in 2019. The so-called “retail apocalypse” has been ruthless this year, with 7,888 store closures in the U.S. announced so far, according to Coresight Research, compared to roughly 5,500 closures for all of 2018.

But while there are certainly some big losers in the 2019 retail apocalypse — most obviously, stores going completely out of business, like Payless Shoes, Dressbarn, and Claire’s — there are also some major traditional stores that are positively thriving right now.

It’s no surprise that Amazon continues to be a retail powerhouse. But growth of Amazon profits and ad sales have slowed down in 2019. Amazon stock may have risen 20% so far in 2019, but shares are surprisingly down 5% over the past 12 months.

What’s also somewhat of a surprise is that a few of Amazon’s biggest competitors — namely, Target and Walmart — seem to finally be cracking the code that will help them compete successfully with the world’s biggest e-retailer.

Walmart and Target are reaping the benefits of longstanding efforts to boost online sales in the showdown against Amazon, and at the same time are trouncing traditional department store chains in the battle to attract shoppers into physical stores. Investors like what they’re seeing too, particularly from Target, whose shares are up nearly 60% so far in 2019.

As Target CEO Brian Cornell explained to analysts last week, “In a world where consumers have more choices than ever, inferior brick-and-mortar experiences will go away.”

As the rampant store closures and going-out-of-business sales of 2019 demonstrate, many of these “inferior” retail experiences are already going away. More will surely suffer the same fate, perhaps before 2019 ends.

When it comes to the retail apocalypse, here are three major retailers struggling the most (but still remain alive, for now), along with four huge chain stores that are looking like big winners in 2019.

2019 RETAIL LOSERS

Sears

2019 Stock Performance: Down 40%

Sears has been described as “troubled” for so long, and its historic plunge from the heights of retail have been chronicled so often, that it’s kind of amazing the company hasn’t already shut down.

Sears, which merged with Kmart in 2004, operated roughly 3,500 stores as of 2006, and the company’s stock price was up near $200 a share in 2007. For at least the past decade, though, the story at Sears has been that of declining revenues, widespread store closures, mounting debt, and plummeting stock prices.

Sears Holdings filed for bankruptcy in October 2018, and the company narrowly escaped death by accepting a takeover bid in early 2019. More Sears store closures are taking place this fall, and by the end of 2019 there may be only about 400 Sears and Kmart stores still open in the U.S.

Sears stock dropped below $1 for the first time last fall, and lately shares are trading for under $.30. Over the past 12 months, Sears shares are down over 75%.

J.C. Penney

2019 Stock Performance: Down 43%

Rumors of bankruptcy have been swirling around J.C. Penney, one of several classic department store chains that have tried — and, largely, failed — to successfully reinvent themselves over the past decade.

J.C. Penney is known for steep — some might say “fake” — discounting schemes. But it seems like Penney’s sales strategies, the selection of merchandise, and the overall shopping experience in-store and online haven’t resonated enough with consumers. Stores announced they would start selling home appliances for the first time in over three decades in 2016, but the initiative flopped and J.C. Penney gave up on appliances earlier this year.

J.C. Penney has been closing stores year after year, and more closures are being forecast. There are now about 800 J.C. Penney retail stores in the U.S., down from around 1,300 in the mid-1990s. The last time J.C. Penney stock was trading over $10 it was back in 2016, and in the summer of 2019 shares have been selling for around $1 or less.

Macy’s

2019 Stock Performance: Down 47%

Macy’s hasn’t been closing stores at quite the same pace as other department store chains. At the start of 2019, Macy’s announced it would be closing only nine stores this year, and the move didn’t come as a surprise: The latest closures are part of a plan to shutter 100 stores that was announced in 2016.