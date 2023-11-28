Of 3 billion-dollar Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots in Florida, California, 2 are unclaimed

Lots of wishes are being made (and hopefully granted) this time of year.

Winning the lottery is definitely a popular one. Here's an update on the three recent billion-dollar jackpots that caused a lotto frenzy this summer and fall − and whether the grand prizes have been claimed.

At the time, the $1.08 billion jackpot was the largest prize since a record-setting $2.04 billion in November 2022.

One ticket in California matched all five numbers plus the Powerball.

Where was the winning ticket for $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot sold?

The winning ticket was sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market in Los Angeles, which scored a $1 million bonus commission, according to California Lottery officials.

How much is the estimated lump sum for $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot?

When the ticketholder claims their prize they could take the $1.08 billion or opt for a one-time cash payment of $558.1 million.

What were the winning numbers for $1.08 billion Powerball drawing?

The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, July 19, 2023, were 7-10-11-13-24 and the Powerball was 24. Power Play was 2x.

By the way, if you did a doubletake with the Powerball numbers because you noticed a repeat − the number 24 appears in the winning numbers, and it also was the Powerball. It's not the first time this has happened, but it's definitely not common. A previous "repeat" in numbers occurred in the Saturday, May 20, 2023, Powerball drawing: 17-23-32-38-63 and the Powerball was 23. Before that, on Oct. 31, 2022, the number 13 appeared twice, in the winning numbers and as the Powerball − and, oddly, that drawing also was for $1 billion.

Palindrome win? 1/22/21. Yes, one lucky winner scored a billion-dollar jackpot on Jan. 22, 2021, a palindromic number

How long does $1.08 billion Powerball winner have to claim the prize?

According to Powerball rules, "ticket expiration dates typically vary from 90 days to one year depending on the selling jurisdiction. The expiration date is often listed on the back of your ticket. If the expiration date is not listed, check with your lottery."

California Lottery rules state Powerball winners have one year from the date of the draw to claim their prize. The $1.08 billion Powerball winner has until July 19, 2024 − one year from the drawing date − to claim the grand prize at California Lottery headquarters. In California, it is public record to know the identities of lottery winners.

As of Nov. 28, 2023, the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot winner has not been announced publicly.

How $2.04 billion Powerball winner Edwin Castro spent part of his lump sum in 9 months

Shopper Tucker Juan leaves the Publix in Neptune Beach on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, where a single winning ticket for the $1.58 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot was sold at 630 Atlantic Blvd.

Almost three weeks after a ticket in California matched all five numbers plus the Powerball to win $1.08 billion jackpot, a single ticket sold at a Publix in Florida matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball to win a $1.58 billion prize.

Where was the winning ticket for $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot sold?

The winning ticket was sold at Publix, 630 Atlantic Blvd., Neptune Beach, Florida. The grocery store received a $100,000 bonus commission.

How much was the estimated lump sum for $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot?

The winner of the $1.58 billion jackpot could opt for a one-time cash payment of $783.3 million.

What were the winning numbers for $1.58 billion Mega Millions drawing?

The winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, were 13-19-20-32-33 and the Mega Ball was 14. Megaplier was 2x.

Did anyone claim $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot?

On Sept. 25, 2023, someone claimed the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history at Florida Lottery headquarters. For grand prizes over a certain amount, winners must appear in person to claim a prize. The winner also has 90 days to remain anonymous. That 90 days began Sept. 25, 2023, when the prize was claimed. It was not known whether the winner opted for the annual payments or the one-time, lump-sum cash option.

Media gathered at Midway Market at Frazier Park in California a day after the $1.765 billion Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, Powerball lottery drawing. Midway Market earned a $1 million bonus for selling the winning ticket. Co-owner Nidal Khalil said he would “want to make sure my kids have enough funds for college.”

Less than three months after someone in California won the $1.08 billion Powerball prize, another billion-dollar Powerball jackpot ended with someone in California matching all five numbers plus the Powerball in the Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, drawing. That winning ticket is the key to a $1.765 billion prize.

Where was the winning ticket for $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot sold?

The winning ticket was sold at Midway Market, 6032 Frazier Mountain Park Road, Frazier Park, California. The store received a $1 million bonus commission.

How much was the estimated lump sum for $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot?

Before final sales pushed the total to $1.765 billion, the jackpot was for $1.73 billion — the second-largest Powerball total ever in U.S. history — with a cash option of $756.6 million.

What were the winning numbers for $1.765 billion Powerball drawing?

The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, were 22-24-40-52-64 and the Powerball was 10. Power Play was 2x.

Did anyone claim $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot?

As of Nov. 28, 2023, a winner has not been publicly announced.

How long does $1.765 billion Powerball winner have to claim their prize?

According to the California Lottery, Powerball winners have one year from the date of the draw to claim their prize. The $1.765 billion Powerball winner has until Oct. 11, 2024 − one year from the drawing date − to claim the grand prize at California Lottery headquarters. In California, it is public record to know the identities of lottery winners.

As of Nov. 28, 2023, there have been nine lottery jackpots that have reached or surpassed $1 billion. Only once has a jackpot surpassed $2 billion. Here's the list:

