3 Biotech Stocks That Doubled After Hitting Bottom in 2018

Trying to time the market is an exercise in futility, but picking up these three biotech stocks when they dipped to 52-week lows in 2018 has helped a lot of portfolios outperform in 2019.

All three of these drugmakers have the potential to launch drugs worth billions in annual sales or they launched one already. Here's how they turned their luck around.

Company (Symbol) Gain Since 52-Week Low Market Cap Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI) 127% $2.7 billion Acadia (NASDAQ: ACAD) 112% $3.9 billion Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) 109% $8.8 billion

1. Denali Therapeutics: Crossing a tough barrier

Denali shares fell to a new low last summer for no particular reason other than it was probably overpriced to begin with. This biotech is developing a slate of experimental therapies for neurodegenerative disorders, which is an extremely risky business.

Grizzled biotech investors know that brain-wasting disorders such as Alzheimer's disease are the Afghanistan of drug development. Companies big and small have poured countless resources into this space for decades with nothing to show for it but heavy losses and thousands of disappointed patients.

There are plenty of unexplored targets in the brain that could play a role in brain-wasting disorders, but getting antibodies across the blood-brain barrier is a lot harder than it sounds. Denali's candidates employ a fancy new transport technology that envelops brain-bound drugs so they can slip through. Healthy volunteers have already tried two of Denali's candidates, an LRRK2 inhibitor and a RIPK1 inhibitor, and it looks like they safely transported the drug as promised.

Denali Therapeutics stock has surged in recent weeks as investors anticipate human proof-of-concept data from a Parkinson's disease study with its LRRK2 inhibitor, DNL201. In November, Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) handed Denali $145 million upfront for rights to develop DNL747, an experimental RIPK1 inhibitor. Sanofi will pay for clinical trials with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) patients and Alzheimer's disease patients. Denali gets to sit back and collect milestones, and a double-digit royalty percentage on any sales DNL747 might produce down the road.

A hundred dollar bill inside a small beaker. More

Image source: Getty Images.

2. Acadia: An expensive drug launch

This biotech launched Nuplazid in 2016 to treat psychosis caused by Parkinson's disease, and Acadia has big plans to expand its addressable patient population. Unfortunately, the company doesn't have any operating profits to pay for those plans.

Annual Nuplazid sales rose 79% in 2018, to $224 million, but sales, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses climbed to $265 million. Runaway expenses and a disappointing Nuplazid launch caused Acadia to lose $244 million last year and $802 million over the past three years.

An estimated 50,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson's every year and around half experience delusions or hallucinations that make life extra difficult for their caregivers. Nuplazid's a first-in-class drug that dials down serotonin 2a receptor activity specifically, which should have implications for patients with psychosis caused by schizophrenia and dementias such as Alzheimer's disease.

Acadia's also moving Nuplazid into a phase 3 trial for major depressive disorder, and the company acquired rights to develop a rare-disease drug that's about to enter another phase 3 study. An expansion to any of these indications could more than double sales and allow operations to quit bleeding money.