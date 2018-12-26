3 Biotech Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

Like most investors, I enjoy a good bargain. And this prolonged sell-off is certainly providing a slew of compelling buying opportunities for bargain hunters like myself.

Interestingly enough, biotech stocks have been particularly hit hard by this marketwide downturn. Although the exact reason(s) for biotech's year-end plunge is up for debate, there's no doubt that the long-term upward trend for the industry as a whole remains very much intact.

After all, the pace of innovation within biotech is only gaining momentum with the advent of new game-changing technologies and the world's population continues to age at an unprecedented rate, thereby increasing demand for novel therapies for acute and chronic ailments alike.

Chalkboard chart with bar graphs showing a decline followed by a sharp recovery. More

Image source: Getty Images.

With this theme in mind, I think investors should consider adding Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN), and Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) to their portfolios in the wake of this latest pullback. Here's why.

A powerful alliance

Agenus, a small-cap cancer immunotherapy company, is down by a whopping 31% in 2018. However, the company and its stock appear to be nearing an inflection point, thanks to a landmark development deal with biotech blue blood Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) announced earlier this month.

In brief, Agenus and Gilead are pairing up to develop five anti-cancer checkpoint inhibitor therapies. As part of the deal, Gilead will provide Agenus with $120 million in up-front cash, as well as a $30 million equity investment.

Why is this partnership such a big deal? Two major reasons. Apart from the financial benefits, Gilead's decision to partner with Agenus is a major endorsement for the company's anti-cancer platform. That's key because Agenus chose to dive headfirst into a field that's overflowing with potential competitors.

Secondly, the equity investment part of the deal possibly sets the stage for a high-dollar buyout later down the road. Now, Agenus does have other partners that may also want to make a bid at some point, but Gilead has more than enough cash to comfortably outbid any would-be competitor if it chooses to do so.

All told, Agenus' $266 million market cap is a drop in the bucket compared to the commercial opportunity presented by its broad checkpoint inhibitor platform -- a platform that has now attracted several top biotech and biopharma heavyweights.

The rebel defying all odds

Amarin and its prescription fish oil pill Vascepa have more than their fair share of naysayers. Even after the company unveiled unprecedented results for its omega-3 supplement in patients with high triglycerides despite being on statin therapy, for instance, Amarin still couldn't escape Wall Street's rather biting criticism.

Long story short, critics pointed out that the placebo arm in Vascepa's cardiovascular outcomes study known as Reduce-It experienced an unexpected spike in bad cholesterol levels -- implying that the drug's cardiovascular benefits may not be as pronounced as the initial results seem to suggest.

While the merits of this critique are certainly worth chewing over by potential investors, this knock against Reduce-It's top-line readout shouldn't have all that much of an impact on the drug's commercial opportunity. The fact of the matter is that even a minor cardiovascular benefit should boost Vascepa's sales by a staggering amount going forward. Amarin, for its part, expects the drug's sales to eventually exceed $2 billion a year at peak -- a figure that was echoed by more than one analyst after Reduce-It's results hit the street earlier this year.