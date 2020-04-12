3 Biotech Stocks Under $2 With Massive Upside Potential

Just in time for Easter, the market delivered two consecutive sessions of gains. All three of the major U.S. stock indexes closed in the green on the last two days of the holiday-shortened trading week, rallying on the U.S. government’s additional interventions to mitigate COVID-19's economic impact. While the most recent surge was a welcome piece of good news, it came as somewhat of a surprise as the deadly virus continues to rampage parts of the U.S. and businesses remain shut down indefinitely.

As a result, Wall Street pros argue that while we might not be out of the woods just yet, those ready to take on some risk have been presented with exciting opportunities. Specifically pointing to the biotech space, several compelling names are trading at low levels, making it affordable to snap up shares before a particular stock takes off.

Seemingly at the drop of a hat, biotech companies can see their share prices soar on a single positive catalyst like favorable clinical data or regulatory approvals.

With this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to zero in on three biotech stocks trading for under $2 per share. After conducting our research, we found out that each is Buy-rated and boasts some serious upside potential.

Trevena, Inc. (TRVN)

Focused on developing therapies to improve the lives of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, Trevena has an impressive development pipeline that could potentially help it do just that. While shares have fallen 37% year-to-date, putting the current share price at $0.51, some analysts believe its lead candidate, oliceridine, can drive massive upside.

Oliceridine, an IV injection designed as an alternative to IV morphine for moderate to severe acute pain management, could be granted approval this summer, as the FDA recently accepted TRVN’s resubmission for review and set an August 7 PDUFA date. Based on a key opinion leader’s evaluation, JMP Securities analyst Jason Butler thinks there’s a strong likelihood the drug will ultimately be approved.

While TRVN received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) in November 2018, new data from the QT trial addressed the safety concerns. Additionally, Dr. Timothy Beard, M.D., Chair of the Department of Surgery at Summit Medical Group, sees oliceridine as being an innovative drug.

Butler wrote, “Dr. Beard stated that he is very familiar with the clinical data for oliceridine and believes the drug represents a truly novel advancement in pain management. He is impressed by the pain relief achieved with the drug and views the side effect profile as differentiated. He also commented that the data from the open-label extension trial is encouraging as it included a diverse range of patient populations.”

On top of this, the candidate has demonstrated a clear role in higher-risk patients as well as the potential to improve patient experience and time to discharge in outpatient procedure centers. This is significant because performing procedures in an outpatient setting rather than in a hospital results in substantial savings for insurance companies.

With three other candidates in development, it’s no wonder Butler is optimistic about TRVN. In line with this take, the four-star analyst maintained a Market Outperform rating and $4 price target. Should this target be met, shares could be in for a 684% twelve-month gain. (To watch Butler’s track record, click here)

Looking at the consensus breakdown, it has been relatively quiet when it comes to other analyst activity. Only one other analyst has published a review recently, but it was also bullish, making the consensus rating a Moderate Buy. At $3.75, the average price target implies 635% upside potential. (See Trevena price targets and analyst ratings on TipRanks)