3 Black former Kraft Heinz workers faced racist abuse and threats, and managers told them to 'keep their heads down or else they could join the unemployment line,' a $30 million lawsuit says

3 Black former Kraft Heinz workers faced racist abuse and threats, and managers told them to 'keep their heads down or else they could join the unemployment line,' a $30 million lawsuit says
Grace Dean
·3 min read
Kraft and Heinz products
Former employees filed a $30 million lawsuit against Kraft Heinz Thursday. Scott Olson / Getty Images

  • Black former employees sued Kraft Heinz, saying it responded to racist incidents with "apathy and inaction."

  • Other staff called the employees racist slurs and drew Swastikas on their lockers, the lawsuit said.

  • Kraft Heinz told Insider that it investigated the allegations at the time and cooperated with law enforcement.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Three Black former Kraft Heinz employees have filed a $30 million lawsuit against the food manufacturer, saying that other staff called them the N-word and drew Swastikas on their lockers.

When the former employees confronted management about the incidents - which they say took place between 2012 and 2018 - they were told to "keep their heads down," the lawsuit said. They were also retaliated against, it said.

A Kraft Heinz spokesperson told Insider that the allegations were "several years old and as soon as we were made aware, we undertook an extensive investigation, including cooperating with law enforcement, to ensure that any behavior that violated our policies, if uncovered, was put to an end."

The company has a "zero tolerance policy for discrimination or harassment of any kind," they said.

Read more: 3G's merger of Kraft and Heinz is killing morale, causing burnout, and choking innovation, some employees say. Now, the company could get left behind as the economy reopens.

Sanford Heisler Sharp filed the lawsuit on behalf of former employees Alex Horn, Lance Aytman, and Keith Hooker in the Eastern District of California Thursday.

The lawsuit said that Kraft Heinz's dairy plant in Tulare, California, was "rife with anti-Black slurs, innuendos, threats, and discrimination."

Racist behavior continued the entire time they worked at Kraft Heinz, between 2012 and 2018, the attorneys said in a press release.

It said Swastikas were drawn on multiple Black employees' lockers, and that non-Black employees used the N-word and racist stereotypes in conversation.

Read more: Why the private equity playbook failed Kraft Heinz

Several anonymous notes were also placed in Black employees' lockers, including one that read "Quit or die N------," the lawsuit says.

Kraft Heinz responded with "apathy and inaction" to the hostile work environment, the lawsuit said.

The suit also alleged that the former employees repeatedly confronted managers about both the racist incidents and denials of promotion, but that managers told them to "keep their heads down or else they could join the unemployment line."

One manager told Horn that Kraft Heinz's corporate office had instructed management at the dairy plant not to investigate the death threats found in lockers in case it disgruntled other employees, the lawsuit claimed.

As a result of the death threats, Hooker resigned from the company, and Horn and Aytman took medical leaves of absence, the suit says.

The lawsuit said that the plaintiffs were given "less desirable" work tasks. They were passed over for promotions as retaliation after they raised the racist incidents with management, it said.

One of the plaintiffs was "placed on less desirable nightshifts and was forced to operate defunct machines by supervisors with a history of contributing to the anti-Black work environment," the lawsuit said.

The three former workers are seeking more than $30 million in damage between them.

The Kraft Heinz spokesperson told Insider that there had been no other allegations of racial discrimination or harassment at the Tulare plant since these incidents were reported in 2018.

"Kraft Heinz prides itself on creating diverse and inclusive workplaces, and we have a zero tolerance policy for discrimination or harassment of any kind," the spokesperson said.

"Whenever a serious allegation such as this is made, we take immediate and swift action, including conducting a thorough investigation and implementing corrective actions if behaviors contradictory to our values are found," they said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Letters to the Editor: Democrats, stop complaining about the recall's 'unfairness.' You can use it too

    Readers who support removing Gov. Gavin Newsom point out that the recall is a legal process.

  • Unvaccinated singled mom dies of COVID-19, leaving 4 children behind

    One week after contracting the virus, 50-year-old Cindy Dawkins passed away. Now, her kids are urging others to get the vaccine.

  • 7 people shot, one dead, in 24 hours in Durham. City ‘deeply regrets’ 911 delays.

    Police said seven people were shot in at least three incidents. A community leader says she had to call 911 for help six times to reach someone.

  • Judge: School officer who hid during shooting facing charges

    The former school resource officer accused of hiding during a South Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead will have to convince a jury that he wasn't criminally negligent, a judge ruled Thursday. Broward Circuit Judge Martin Fein declined to dismiss the child negligence charges against former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson, the Sun Sentinel reported. Peterson, 58, had worked as a school resource officer at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

  • Teenage girl shot in the head while playing basketball

    A teenage girl in Pennsylvania was playing basketball on Tuesday evening when she was struck by two bullets, leaving her in "extremely critical condition."

  • NYC restaurants sue city over ‘arbitrary’ proof-of-vaccination rule

    New York City was the first major metropolis to announce proof of vaccination rules for businesses such as bars and restaurants

  • Is Descendants 4 Happening? Disney Exec Addresses Royal Wedding 'Tease'

    Is Disney Channel’s Descendants franchise indeed heading down the literal rabbit hole, for an Alice in Wonderland-themed — and possibly live-action — TV-movie? At the close of the animated Descendants: The Royal Wedding (which premiered Aug. 13), Mal and Ben, after swapping vows and dancing the night away, excused themselves for a moonlit stroll. “So, […]

  • Diversity is the new mathematics

    Someone should remind Oregon that schools are supposed to make students smarter.

  • Crypto traders who lost millions want 'justice and compensation.' Will they get either?

    Traders are teaming up to take legal action against the crypto exchange, but they face an uphill battle.

  • New Orleans prosecutors, exonerated man reach $2M settlement

    Local prosecutors have reached a $2 million settlement with a New Orleans man who spent 23 years in prison before being cleared on charges including rape and manslaughter. “I welcome this measure of justice after so many years,” Robert Jones, now 48 and community outreach director for Orleans Public Defenders, said in a statement released through his attorneys. Jones will get the money over six years, Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams said Tuesday in a news release.

  • GOP governors, school districts battle over mask mandates

    Millions of students in Florida, Texas and Arizona are now required to wear masks in class as school boards in mostly Democratic areas have defied their Republican governors and made face coverings mandatory. The districts often cite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends teachers, staff and students all wear masks regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated. “This thing (the virus) is not playing with us,” Marcia Andrews, a member of the Palm Beach County, Florida, school board, said this week as it passed a mask mandate, according to the Palm Beach Post.

  • Woman slams Miami party bus service over 'messed up' reason they turned her away: 'It's not right'

    A 27-year-old woman is calling out a Miami-based party bus service for allegedly turning her and her friends away from an event they paid for because of her size.

  • 2 dead, 20 missing in North Carolina county flooded by Fred

    Authorities combing areas of North Carolina flooded by the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred said Thursday that two people have been found dead and about 20 were unaccounted for. Meanwhile, Fred — now a post-tropical cyclone — was pushing through New York and New England with drenching rains, and Tropical Storm Henri was sending dangerous waves onto East Coast beaches. Forecasters said Henri will likely strengthen into a hurricane as it approaches the northeastern U.S. early next week.

  • ‘Not what it was sold to be’: why promised debt relief will impact hardly any Black farmers

    Native Americans make up half of farmers eligible for USDA loan forgiveness while only a few thousand Black farmers are. But it’s likely no one will get relief anytime soon Members of the Intertribal Agriculture Council gather at the organization’s 2019 Instinctive Migratory Grazing school held on Hopi land in Arizona. Photograph: Intertribal Agriculture Council Staff Black farmers throughout the south call Cornelius Blanding daily to ask when the money might come from the US Department of Agric

  • GOP Rep. Mo Brooks slammed by fellow lawmakers for statement about D.C. bomb threat suspect

    “Tell us you stand with the terrorist without telling us you stand with the terrorist,” a Democratic colleague responded.

  • Seattle Storm announce theme nights for final five regular season games

    Join the Storm as they celebrate our Olympians, the Commissioner's Cup win, the WNBA's 25th Anniversary, and more!

  • Vaccine checks beginning at San Francisco eateries, bars

    Anyone who wants to eat, drink or exercise indoors in San Francisco must show they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 when one of the nation's most stringent restrictions on unvaccinated people takes effect. Restaurant and bar owners said they’ve contacted people who reserved tables to remind them of the new rule that begins Friday, and planned to have extra staff at the front door to verify people’s proof of vaccination and make sure they match their identity cards. “There's definitely some anxiety around how it's all going to work,” said Pete Sittnick, a managing partner of Waterbar and EPIC Steak restaurants on the city's waterfront.

  • The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About

    If you haven’t properly prepared for leaving the working world and living without a paycheck, you’ll have to face the ugly truths about retirement.

  • 23 AAPI civil rights groups press Biden to "use precise language" on COVID origins

    Twenty-three AAPI civil rights groups led by the National Council of Asian Pacific Americans are calling on the administration to take extra caution as it prepares results from its investigation into the origins of COVID.Why it matters: In late May, the Biden administration launched a 90-day probe into COVID's origins amid controversy over the lab leak theory. In a letter delivered to President Biden on Thursday, advocates warn the "simple existence of that report will put our communities at ris

  • WHO urges action as Indonesia mobility returns to pre-pandemic levels

    The World Health Organization has urged Indonesia to take action to stem transmission of the coronavirus, following new data showing that mobility for retail and recreation has reached pre-pandemic levels in some key regions. Indonesia, which last month became the epicentre of Asia's coronavirus outbreak, has social mobility restrictions in place, that currently allow malls and restaurants in designated areas to operate at 25% of capacity. The WHO's latest situation report highlighted "a notable increase in community mobility in retail and recreation" in the provinces of Banten, West Java and Central Java, collectively home to about 97 million people.