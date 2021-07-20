3 bodies found in China tunnel collapse, 11 still missing

·1 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Rescuers have recovered the bodies of three workers in a flooded tunnel under construction in a southern Chinese city and are continuing to look for the 11 other workers trapped since Thursday.

Crews also have been working to pump out water from the Shijingshan tunnel, which lies under a reservoir and was part of an expressway being built in the city of Zhuhai, in Guangdong province close to Hong Kong and Macao. The rescue effort, also involving divers and robots, has been hampered by carbon monoxide fumes from machinery being used in the tunnel as part of the operation.

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation. Reports said an abnormal noise was heard and bits of material started falling off on one side of the two-tube tunnel. An evacuation was ordered as water rushed in.

The construction project appeared to have safety problems for some time. In March, two workers died in another part of the tunnel.

Zhuhai is a relatively wealthy coastal city at the mouth of the Pearl River delta, which is now being heavily developed for manufacturing and high-tech industries.

It was one of China’s early special economic zones when the ruling Communist Party started opening up the nation’s economy about 40 years ago.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China reports spike in new coronavirus cases on border with Myanmar

    China on Tuesday reported the highest daily tally of new confirmed COVID-19 cases since January, driven by a surge in imported infections in Yunnan province, where cases are spilling over from an "alarming spike" in neighbouring Myanmar. Mainland China recorded 65 new confirmed cases for July 19, compared with 31 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement. Imported infections accounted for most of the new cases reported for July 19, with Yunnan reporting 41 new cases originating from abroad, all of whom were Chinese nationals who recently returned from Myanmar.

  • More than half of Australia's population under COVID-19 lockdowns

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -More than half of Australia's 25 million people were under lockdown on Tuesday after a third state adopted movement curbs to rein in the highly contagious Delta variant of coronavirus. Australia's infections and deaths are well below other developed nations, but its use of lockdowns, prompted by a sluggish vaccination campaign, is putting pressure on the national government, with polls at their lowest in a year and just months before elections are due to be held. South Australia, a state of 1.8 million, imposed a seven-day lockdown after detecting five infections linked to a returned traveller, just as the neighbouring state of Victoria extended by a week a five-day lockdown that had failed to stop new cases.

  • Singapore police arrest teen after killing of schoolboy, 13

    Singapore police said on Monday a high school student had been arrested and would be charged with murder over the killing of a 13-year-old boy, whose body was found in a school bathroom along with an axe. Extreme violence in schools is rare in Singapore, a country known for low crime and obedience to rules that counts itself as among the safest places in the world. "We are all shocked to receive news of the tragic incident," Chan Chun Sing, the education minister, posted on Facebook.

  • U.S. Probing Reports of Mysterious Illnesses Among Government Officials in Vienna

    Some two dozen U.S. officials stationed in Vienna have suffered from mysterious neurological symptoms similar to those seen in Cuba and elsewhere, according to reports

  • Analysis: Beyond security crackdown, Beijing charts state-controlled data market

    China's sweeping regulatory action against internet giants such as ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc, which has sent chills through the industry, is part of a broader national project to create a domestic marketplace for the country's vast troves of big data. The plan, fermenting for years but rapidly gaining momentum, is designed to help support China's economy in the coming decades and includes pilot projects for state-supervised data trading markets, policy documents show. It also threatens to further isolate China's internet industry globally, and ratchet up tensions with Washington.

  • Covid-19: India excess deaths cross four million, says study

    Excess deaths - those above expected levels - are a measure of the overall impact of the pandemic.

  • Microsoft: Chinese authorities slam 'groundless' hacking claims

    A group of Western countries had accused China of carrying out a major cyber-attack on the tech giant.

  • Angela Merkel's successor caught laughing on camera while visiting devastating German flood scenes

    Armin Laschet, the frontrunner to succeed Angela Merkel, apologized on Saturday after he was caught laughing during a flood-related press conference.

  • Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Mark Their One-Year Anniversary with a Sweet Instagram Post

    "Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love," Mozzi wrote alongside a casual selfie of the couple.

  • Exclusive-U.S., Germany to announce deal on Nord Stream 2 pipeline in coming days -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and Germany are expected to announce in coming days a deal resolving their long-standing dispute over Russia's $11 billion Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel failed to settle their differences over the undersea pipeline when they met last week, but agreed Moscow must not be allowed to use energy as a weapon against its neighbors. A deal is now in sight after discussions among U.S. and German officials about U.S. concerns that the pipeline, which is 98% complete, will increase Europe's dependence on Russian gas, and could rob Ukraine of the transit fees it now collects on gas pumped through an existing pipeline.

  • EF0 tornado rips trees from the ground in Connecticut

    A tornado touched down in a Connecticut community on Sunday, dealing damage to trees, power lines and buildings as intense rain also left behind flooding in the area.

  • CNN: 95 of 97 victims have been identified in Surfside condo collapse

    Miami-Dade County has identified 95 of the 97 victims from the collapse of the Champlain Towers South building, CNN reports, as recovery efforts continue in Surfside, Fla. Driving the news: Officials on Saturday named another person who died in the collapse, 36-year-old Theresa Velasquez, who was first recovered on July 8. The around-the-clock mission is going into its fourth week.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeState of play: M

  • COVID: Singapore bans dine-in from 22 July, social group limit back to 2

    Singapore will return to its Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) measures and ban dine-in at food and beverage (F&B) establishments from Thursday (22 July) to 18 August.

  • Laureano's 3-run HR lifts A's after Ohtani leaves mound

    Angels manager Joe Maddon realizes there will be days when Shohei Ohtani dominates on the mound with no results to show for it. Ramón Laureano hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning as Oakland finally got on the board once Ohtani was done pitching, and the Athletics beat Los Angeles 4-1 on Monday night. “As a pitcher, of course you want to have a good game and actually win the ballgame,” Ohtani said through translator Ippei Mizuhara.

  • By the Numbers: The high stakes of not getting the COVID-19 vaccine

    An ABC News analysis of state health data finds the overwhelming majority of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated.

  • Kevin Durant calls Warriors-Cavaliers 2017 NBA Finals ‘perfectly even matchup’

    Kevin Durant dominated the 2017 NBA Finals.

  • Timeline: Trial of first person charged under HK security law ends a year after arrest

    The trial of the first person charged under the national security law in Hong Kong is set to end on Tuesday, more than a year after he was accused of driving his motorcycle into officers at a rally while carrying a flag with a protest slogan. July 1, 2020 - Tong Ying-kit, now 24, is arrested shortly after the enactment of the national security law at a protest against the legislation, which punishes what China deems as subversion, secessionism, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison. Police say he drove his motorcycle into several officers, injuring some of them, while carrying a flag reading "Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our times."

  • Dr. Pimple Popper Just Squeezed All The 'Butter' From Her Patient's Stomach

    "You mean melted butter for that yummy mashed potato 😍."

  • China’s new carbon market isn’t designed to fix climate change

    China opened the world's largest carbon trading market on July 16, more than a decade after its government first proposed the idea.

  • Kris Wu Loses Endorsement Deals Amid Allegations of Sexual Misconduct in China

    Major brands are dumping their partnerships with Kris Wu, a former member of the K-pop group EXO and one of China’s most influential celebrities, after he was accused of predatory behavior toward women. The allegations have created a nationwide scandal and set the Chinese internet on fire. Eight out of the top 10 search items […]