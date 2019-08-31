3 bodies found in Oklahoma home in apparent murder-suicide

EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — Police in suburban Oklahoma City say two men and a woman were found dead inside a home in what's being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide.

Edmond police Sgt. James Hamm says investigators believe 43-year-old Scott Garber fatally shot 29-year-old Sarah Semlar and 30-year-old Adam Crawford, then killed himself early Friday.

Hamm says a friend of Semlar's called 911 to report a disturbance at the home, then Garber called 911 to say he had shot Semlar and Crawford and was going to kill himself.

Hamm said Garber told the 911 operator his 11-year-old daughter was present and officers believed there may have been a hostage, so they attempted to speak with someone inside the home. When no contact was made they went inside and found Semlar, Garber and Crawford dead and the girl unharmed