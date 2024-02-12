3 To Do: Bonita Fair, ‘Lunch & Learn,’ and more

The annual Bonita Fair, usually in December, boasts more than 30 amusement rides, including a more than 100-foot-tall Ferris wheel.

1. Happening now: Bonita Fair

The annual Bonita Fair, usually in December, boasts more than 30 amusement rides, including a more than 100-foot-tall Ferris wheel. There are also games, prizes, fair food, a large Kiddieland area, racing pigs, a magician and a petting zoo.

Now through Feb. 19. Cost: $10 (two-for-one with online coupon). Rides cost extra. Unlimited-ride wristbands are $30. Other deals also available.

At the Bonita Springs Poker Room, 10601 Bonita Beach Road. Bonita Springs.

Information: BonitaFair.com.

2 .Wednesdays: Marco Island Farmers Market

The Marco Island Marco Island Farmers Market is at Veteran’s Community Park on Wednesdays.

The market is from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., every Wednesday through April at the park, located at 901 Park Ave., Marco Island.

Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com.

3. Lunch & Learn Lecture: ‘Research in the Reserve’

“Research in the Reserve – Mangroves, Mud and Management: Stories of Resilience and Restoration in South Florida” presenter is Dr. Danielle Ogurcak, Interdisciplinary science manager.

From 12 p.m. until 1, Wednesday, Feb. 14. Cost: $20, includes buffet lunch. Registration is required. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is located at 300 Tower Rd., Naples.

Information: RookeryBay.org.

