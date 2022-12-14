Fourth boy dies after falling into ice-covered lake in England

A fourth child who fell into an ice-covered lake in England this week has died, police said Wednesday.

According to West Midlands Police in central England, three boys, ages 8, 10 and 11 were pulled from the lake in Solihull in critical condition on Sunday.

After being pulled from the water, the boys were rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

A 6-year-old boy was also taken to the hospital where he was in critical condition for several days, according to police.

On Wednesday, police reported the boy who was hospitalized had died.

US winter storm: Thousands of flights delayed, highways closed amid fierce winter storm in West

#UPDATE | It is with heartfelt sadness that we have to report this afternoon, the six-year-old in hospital has lost his fight for life.



Our deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of those involved in this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/RJaZkUzYaL — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) December 14, 2022

It was not immediately known how the boys fell into the water.

"Searches of the lake are continuing as we seek to establish exactly what happened and if anyone else fell into the water," police posted on Facebook Monday. "We understand how distressing this is for the families and the wider community."

"Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this devastating time," police posted on Twitter.

'I want to talk': Brittney Griner opened up during her long trip home after release from Russia

How to stay safe on frozen lakes, ponds

It's never a guarantee that ice will be 100% safe to walk on, wildlife officials urge.

But if you're determined to walk onto the ice of a frozen lake or pond, most official recommendations caution ice should be at least 4 inches thick, and that's only if the ice is clear and blue.

Story continues

"White ice or snow ice is only about half as strong as new clear ice and can be very treacherous," the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife warns.

Even then, ice doesn't freeze uniformly. Make sure to continually check the thickness of ice if you're venturing to different areas.

The recommended thickness for bringing vehicles on ice is generally higher. It should be at least 5 inches thick before using a snowmobile or small ATV, Minnesota and Massachusetts outdoors departments warn.

Should an emergency occur and someone falls through the ice, do not run to the hole. Call 911 and then extend a pole, branch or rope to the victim to ensure you don't fall into the water as well.

If you fall through the ice, call for help and kick your feet while getting your hands and arms up.

Contributing: Jay Cannon, USA TODAY; Frank Witsil, Detroit Free Press

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 4th boy dead after falling into icy Solihull Lake in England