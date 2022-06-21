2 teens and 8-year-old boy wounded Monday by gunfire in Wilmington's Hedgeville community

Three children, including an 8-year-old boy, were wounded by gunfire Monday in Wilmington's Hedgeville neighborhood.

Wilmington police did not provide the victims' medical condition other than to say the boys were stable when taken to a hospital.

The evening shooting nearly doubles the number of minors wounded by gunfire so far this month in Wilmington. Of the 10 people shot in Delaware's largest city this month, seven of them have been juveniles.

A child's Huffy bike rested on the city sidewalk of the 300 block S. Jackson St. on Tuesday morning. A skateboard also remained nearby.

This is where officers arrived just before 7 p.m. the previous day and found three boys, ages 8, 16 and 17.

Police did not provide further information.

Police investigate the shooting of three children, including an 8-year-old boy, in Wilmington's Hedgeville neighborhood on Monday (June 20, 2022).

An area resident said there is concern whenever a child is shot, but had nothing else to add.

While the number of people shot in Wilmington in a single month is picking up, the number of people wounded by gunfire is low when compared with the same time the previous year, according to Delaware Online/The News Journal database.

There have been 53 people shot, seven of them fatally, this year in Wilmington. At the same time last year, there were 69 people shot, 13 of them fatally.

Anyone with information about Monday's incident should contact Wilmington Police Detective Derek Haines at (302) 576-3656.

