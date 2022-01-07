3 Brevard County registered sex offenders file federal lawsuit against county

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Three Brevard County registered sex offenders are plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit against the county, alleging violation of their First Amendment rights when they could not attend public County Commission meetings because doing so "would place them within 1,000 feet of a school and they feared being arrested and prosecuted for a violation of the (law)".

The suit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court, Middle District of Florida, in Orlando, by the Florida Justice Institute in partnership with attorney Jessica J. Travis of DefendBrevard.com, further alleges the county violated Florida’s Government in the Sunshine Law when the County Commission held public meetings "not fully open to the public."

The men, as members of the public, were denied “a reasonable opportunity to be heard on a proposition before a board or commission, ” according to the lawsuit. The suit asks for a jury trial.

According to the lawsuit, the Brevard County Commission held public hearings on July 21 and Aug. 25, 2020, during which they passed an amendment to a 2006 ordinance to allow private businesses to bar sex offenders from being within 1,000 feet of their property.

Plaintiffs Vincent M. Rinaldi, Charles R. Munsey, Jr. and Charles Violi said in the lawsuit they wanted to attend the public hearings to speak about the issue but could not because of the law restricting how far away they must stay from schools and other locations. The meetings were held at the County Government Center in Viera, which is less than !,000 feet from a school.

The 2006 county ordinance specifies "no sexual offender or sexual predator shall enter into or remain within the 1,000-foot buffer zone surrounding any school, daycare center, park or playground," according to the lawsuit.

The men still cannot go into the government building, the lawsuit says, as it is within 1,000 feet of a school, and they have been "stripped of their right to speak to their elected representatives at a public hearing."

Rinaldi, Munsey and Violi are all employed, have completed "all aspects of (their sentences) for the offenses (they) committed" and are not on probation, parole or any form of court supervision, the lawsuit said. They all wanted to attend the meetings, but feared being arrested, and all would like to attend future meetings.

They are suing and seeking an "immediate preliminary injunction to end enforcement of the unconstitutional ordinance so they are permitted to attend future meetings," according to a news release from Travis.

Brevard County Communications Director Don Walker said that on behalf of the county attorney's office, he had no comment.

