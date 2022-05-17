UPDATE 3-Britain to set out new steps to tackle post-Brexit Northern Ireland trade

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boris Johnson
    Boris Johnson
    Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019
  • Brandon Lewis
    British politician (born 1971)

* Government to outline steps it could take

* No new law this week

* EU says it is confused as to what to expect (Adds McGuinness, Norman comments)

By Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Britain will set out steps to tackle post-Brexit trade issues in Northern Ireland on Tuesday but will not introduce a new law this week, a minister said, dialling down a row with the European Union that could threaten a trade war.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday the government needed an "insurance" option to be able to unilaterally override some post-Brexit trade rules for the British-ruled province, warning that the dispute could undermine peace there.

Striking a deal that preserved peace in Northern Ireland and protected the EU's single market without imposing a hard land border between the British province and EU member state Ireland, or a border within the United Kingdom, was always the biggest challenge for London as it embarked on its exit from the bloc.

The two sides have been trying for months to overcome a deadlock over the so-called Northern Ireland protocol, which effectively created a customs border in the sea between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.

London agreed the new checks before it left the EU but now says they are unworkable.

Britain's Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis said the government still wanted to find a negotiated solution with the EU, but it would not rule anything out after it was mooted that the government could introduce a law which would "disapply" parts of the protocol.

"We've always said we take nothing off the table. If we do need to legislate, we will not shy away from doing that," he told BBC television.

Senior ministers will meet to decide on Britain's next steps early on Tuesday following Johnson's discussions with political parties in Northern Ireland on Monday, Lewis said, before Foreign Secretary Liz Truss makes a statement to parliament.

But asked whether Britain would introduce new legislation as soon as this week, Lewis told Sky News: "Something like that this week was never on the cards."

'NOT BEEN PLEASANT'

The EU has repeatedly said any trade difficulties must be resolved within the parameters of the protocol.

Ireland's foreign minister, Simon Coveney, said last week the EU would launch legal action and possibly impose countermeasures if London took unilateral action.

The EU's financial services commissioner, Mairead McGuinness, Ireland's representative on the EU's executive, said the bloc was a little confused as to what to expect.

"Certainly the build up to this has not been pleasant at all. I think there is now a difficulty in the relationships, which were strained in any event," she told Irish broadcaster RTE.

"Any threats or veiled threats or unilateral action does very little to actually unlock the potential of the protocol. Political will is required, I hope today we will see some semblance of that, not some very hard unilateral action."

Britain has postponed bringing in many of the checks foreseen by the protocol, which has snarled some foodstuffs in red tape at a time when food and energy prices are rising, fuelling recession concerns.

Lewis said Britain wants products which are moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland not to be subject to the same checks as those which are destined for the EU.

"We think there is a way of doing that, as I say, effectively providing that green lane for products that are staying within the UK internal market," he said.

Archie Norman, chairman of retailer Marks & Spencer and a former Conservative Party lawmaker, said the British government's proposals were a "triumph of common sense".

"What the British government is proposing at the moment seems to me a triumph of common sense over a rules based mentality and will make sure at a time of inflation that the Northern Irish people can get the fresh foods that they're used to and are entitled to," Norman told BBC radio.

Johnson agreed to the protocol in 2019 to allow Britain to leave the EU's single market and customs union without controls being re-imposed on the border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland, a vital part of the 1998 Good Friday peace deal that ended three decades of violence.

But the de facto customs border between Britain and Northern Ireland, incensing many pro-British unionists.

The outcome of regional elections in Northern Ireland increased pressure on Johnson to introduce changes to the protocol after unionists refused to join a new administration unless there were changes to the trading rules. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Additional reporting Padraic Halpin in Dublin, James Davey in London; by Editing by Kate Holton, Elizabeth Piper, Nick Macfie and Alison Williams)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Clashes break out in Tripoli, drive rival Libyan PM away

    An attempt by one of Libya’s rival prime ministers to seat his government in the capital of Tripoli triggered clashes Tuesday between competing militias, forcing the newly appointed premier to leave the city. Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha’s office said he had arrived in Tripoli with a number of Cabinet ministers early Tuesday — three months after his appointment to lead an interim government. The move was likely to fuel more tensions between Libya’s rival administrations and in the morning, local media reported clashes between different militias and rival forces supporting the two sides in central Tripoli and elsewhere in the city.

  • Cannon-Brookes Firms Up AGL Voting Rights in $327 Million Trades

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes is behind block trades in shares of AGL Energy Ltd., converting part of his derivatives-based stake ahead of a key vote on the Australian utility’s planned breakup.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMusk Says Twitter Deal at L

  • Myles Peacock Appointed Worldwide CEO of Investis Digital

    Highly Accomplished Visionary with Proven Track Record of Growth and Innovation

  • Sweden warns of Russian cyber retaliation over NATO membership move

    Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said she expects possible cyber retaliation from Russia as her country moves to join NATO. Andersson was responding to a question from CNBC’s Steve Sedgwick during a press conference on Sunday in Stockholm. “What kind of retaliation there can be? That’s up to Russia and President [Vladimir] Putin,” Andersson told Sedgwick. “There could…

  • Hezbollah, allies lose their majority in Lebanon parliament

    Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group and its allies lost their parliamentary majority, while more than a dozen independents gained seats, according to final tally released Tuesday. The loss was largely due to setbacks suffered by the group’s political partners, and was not expected to weaken the Iran-backed group’s domination of Lebanese politics. All 13 Hezbollah candidates who ran got elected.

  • Massacre video reopens wounds for missing Syrians' families

    For years, the Siyam family clung to hope they would one day be reunited with their son Wassim, who they believed was being held in a Syrian government prison after he went missing at a checkpoint nearly a decade ago. “It shocked us to our core,” Siham Siyam said of the gruesome video, which was taken in 2013 and emerged late last month. The video has set off a wave of grief and fear rippling through the families of the tens of thousands of Syrians who disappeared during their country’s long-running civil war.

  • India to allow wheat shipments awaiting customs clearance

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India will allow overseas wheat shipments awaiting customs clearance, the government said on Tuesday, introducing some relaxation in exports after it banned overseas sales of the staple on Saturday. India will also allow wheat exports to Egypt, the government said in a statement. "It has been decided that wherever wheat consignments have been handed over to Customs for examination and have been registered into their (Customs) systems", either on May 13, 2022, or earlier, would be allowed to be shipped out, the government said.

  • China Stops Reporting Bond Trades by Foreigners After Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s main bond trading platform for foreign investors has quietly stopped providing data on their transactions, a move that may heighten concerns about transparency in the nation’s $20 trillion debt market after record outflows.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His

  • Christopher Steele, the spy behind the discredited 'pee tape' Trump dossier, says sources tell him Putin is seriously ill

    Christopher Steele said his sources told him Putin is badly ill, which could be affecting his decision-making in Ukraine, Sky News reported.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) claims Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) “altered” Jordan's texts to Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

    During a recent Fox News appearance, Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) slammed Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) for presenting a text message he forwarded to former President Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows “in a false way to the American people.” The text Jordan referenced was one of the thousands of text messages sent to Meadows that was released by the select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Jordan went on to say that the committee is “recording colleagues” and “lying to people” because it is driven by “animosity towards President Trump.”

  • High-Ranking Republican Pushes ‘Great Replacement’ Rhetoric Two Days After White Supremacist Mass Shooting

    Elise Stefanik, the third-ranking GOP member in the House of Representatives, is still broadcasting the idea that Democrats are trying to flood the nation with immigrants for electoral purposes

  • Putin says Sweden and Finland joining NATO and breaking with decades of neutrality is fine after all. ‘No problems’

    After warnings that Finland and Sweden joining NATO would have consequences, Putin is saying that it does not pose a threat to Russia.

  • "Like in a horror movie": the war in Ukraine has become hell for occupying forces - communications interception by Security Service of Ukraine

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, MAY 16, 2022, 12:21 The Security Service of Ukraine has intercepted telephone conversations between the occupying troops, which show that the only thing they dream of is to survive, retire from the army and never return to Ukraine.

  • Tucker Carlson After Mass Shooter Targets Black People: ‘All Lives Matter’

    Fox NewsTwo days after a white supremacist in Buffalo shot and killed 10 people and wounded three, most of whom were Black, Fox News host Tucker Carlson declared that “All lives matter.”In his Monday night monologue, Carlson dared not mention the Great Replacement Theory, though he has spoken about it several times before—and the Buffalo shooter’s screed indicates he was inspired by it. (The conspiracy theory asserts that liberal politicians are trying to replace white Americans with immigrants

  • Fauci and Birx at odds over angry encounter with Pence

    White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci and his former colleague Deborah Birx are in rare public disagreement over their recollections of a tense meeting with then-Vice President Mike Pence. In her recent book, Birx, who served on the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force, recalled a meeting with the vice president, Fauci and Robert Redfield,…

  • Russia is 'bankrupt,' unable to win and facing a 'dead end' in the war: Zelenskyy

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared that victory could be near as Russian forces have become 'bankrupt' and are now facing 'a dead end' in the war.

  • Trump, Don Jr., Imagine Themselves MAGA 'Royalty' In Cringey Memes

    A couple of royal wannabes.

  • Erdogan says Swedish, Finnish delegations should not bother coming to Turkey

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Swedish and Finnish delegations should not bother coming to Ankara to convince it to approve their NATO bid. Sweden's government has formally decided to apply for NATO membership, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Monday, a day after Finnish President Sauli Niinisto confirmed that Helsinki will also apply for membership. Turkey surprised its NATO allies last week by saying it would not view their applications positively, mainly citing their history of hosting members of groups Ankara deems terrorists.

  • Philippines president-elect Marcos in Australia for a private trip

    Philippine president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr made a private trip to Australia on Tuesday, his spokesperson said, drawing some protesters onto the streets of the city of Melbourne. While he was there, Marcos received a phone call from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who congratulated him on winning the presidential election, his spokesperson Vic Rodriguez told a media briefing in Manila. "It is more of a private trip...for a much needed rest and vacation of president-elect Bongbong," Rodriguez said, referring to Marcos' nickname and adding he is due to return to Manila on Thursday.

  • Press Sec. Jean-Pierre: "I am a Black, gay, immigrant woman, the first of all three of those to hold this position.”

    Karine Jean-Pierre held the first briefing as White House Press Secretary today. “I am a black gay immigrant woman, the first of all three of those to hold this position,” Jean-Pierre said at the press briefing today. Jean-Pierre fielded questions related to the present government from the reporters in the room.