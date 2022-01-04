3 Brooklyn Gangs With Alliance To Hunt Down Rivals Busted: DA

BROOKLYN, NY — Three violent Brooklyn street gangs who formed an alliance to hunt down their rivals have been busted, bringing charges for at least 14 recent shootings in the borough, prosecutors announced.

Authorities unveiled charges Tuesday against 17 members of the "umbrella" gang known as YPF, which banded together across East New York, Fort Greene and Brownsville in the hopes of increasing their numbers, access to guns and moving safely through the borough to find enemy gang members, according to prosecutors.

The gangs were behind more than a dozen shootings and three murders in the borough, including a fatal shooting that unfolded at a Bed-Stuy Sweet 16 afterparty last November, prosecutors said.

All but three of the members charged Tuesday are teenagers, which the Brooklyn district attorney said has made it "particularly troubling."

“We must engage with our young people and help to keep them on the right path," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. "They must learn that there is another way to live beyond the gang life and be given the tools and services to help them succeed."

The three smaller street gangs hail largely from public housing complexes, including one known as "Young and Wild and Hustling" or YAWAH that is found in Brownsville's Langston Hughes, Van Dyke and Seth Low Houses, prosecutors said.

The "Fort N**** Only or Fear No One" or FNO gang can be found in the Ingersoll Houses in Fort Greene and Pistol Packing Pitkin or PPP group surrounds East New York's Fiorentino Plaza housing complex, prosecutors said.

In one of the more recent shootings, FNO member Giovanni Bennett opened fire at Metrotech Mall in Downtown Brooklyn in the middle of a September afternoon. Trying to hit a former FNO member who now belongs to a rival gang, Bennett ended up shooting an innocent New York University student in the arm, prosecutors said.

YPF members were also searching for rival gang members at the Sweet 16 party last year, prosecutors said.

Story continues

At the Fort Greene party, members shot at a group of perceived rivals, hitting someone in the leg, and then chased them around the corner, opening fire again, prosecutors said.

Later that night, they showed up at an afterparty on Albany Avenue in Bed-Stuy and split up, opening fire on groups of partygoers on the third and first floor, prosecutors said.

Seven people were hurt and 20-year-old Daijyonna Long, who was visiting from Virginia, was killed in the shooting, according to officials.

Prosecutors also pointed to a bodega shooting from October of last year.

In that shooting, FNO members Iquan Warlick and Nakhai Addison were hoping to target a rival gang member but instead fatally shot Sherard McKoy, a college freshman not affiliated with a gang who was waiting for food with the perceived rival, prosecutors said.

The charges against the 17 members include second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and other charges.

The YPF indictment is one of several gang takedowns in Brooklyn inthe last year as officials struggle to control a surge in gun violence brought on during the coronavirus pandemic.

These are the names of the defendants:

Nakhai Addison, 17, of East New York Dontay Alarcon, 18, of Brownsville Giovanni Bennett, 17, of Fort Greene Tyshawn Bussey, 18, of Fort Greene Tiemel Clark, 23, of Prospect Heights Freedom Drayton, 17, of Fort Greene Margario Harris, 21, of East New York Tieteanna Hoyle, 18, of Crown Heights Lesley Jemison, 18, of Fort Greene Reuben Johnson, 19, of Brownsville Dashawn Leggett, 19, of East New York Desire Louree, 20, of the Bronx Amir Quinones, 18, of Fort Greene George Risher Jr., 17, of Fort Greene Ron Robinson, 19, of Fort Greene Ziquan Thompson, 18, of Fort Greene Iquan Warlick, 17, of Fort Greene

This article originally appeared on the Bed-Stuy Patch