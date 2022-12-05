3 brothers charged after man dies from shooting at Frayser apartment

Three men are behind bars after a man was shot and killed over the weekend.

On Dec. 3, someone called Memphis Police to report a man had been shot in the 3700 block of Pershing Park at an apartment.

Officers found the victim shot in the chest, according to an affidavit.

He was taken to Regional One, where he was pronounced dead.

The caller said the victim had argued with Artavious Williamson, 23, earlier in the day, then Williamson left, records show.

He later returned with his brothers and challenged the victim to a fistfight.

According to the affidavit, when the door to the apartment opened, one of the brothers, Ajaylin Williamson, 22, pulled out a gun and shot the man in the chest.

Video showed Williamson and his brothers arriving and leaving the scene, police said.

Artavious Williamson, Alexavier Williamson,19, and Ajaylin Williamson are all charged with Criminal Responsibility for Facilitation of Felony to wit Second-Degree Murder.





