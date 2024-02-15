3 Brunswick men charged with street gang terrorism after 2022 retaliation shooting

Three Brunswick men, 21-year-old D’andre Bennett, 19-year-old Larry Bennett, and 2-year-old Kwalik Ratliff, have all entered non-negotiated guilty pleas to charges of Aggravated Assault and Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism.

Attorneys on the case state that after 12 p.m. on June 13, 2022, the Glynn County Police Department responded to the intersection of Kensington Drive and Altama Avenue to a call reporting shots fired.

Through their investigation, police found security camera video from a nearby location that showed the scene. In the video, a person was seen exiting the back of a Nissan Altima and opening fire at a Toyota Camry as it drove past.

A second individual in the backseat of the Altima leaned out of the vehicle and also opened fire on the Camry. The Camry then crashed into a utility pole and its three occupants were able to run away.

Reports state that there were also multiple people traveling on both Kensington Drive and Altama Avenue at the time the shooting occurred.

Using this security video, GCPD detectives were able to track down Kwalik Ratliff, the registered owner of the Altima that the shooters were in. Once Ratliff was interviewed by detectives, they were able to locate the other individuals in the vehicle, D’Andre Bennett and Larry Bennett, with the help of U.S. Marshals.

Police discovered that this was a gang retaliation shooting. D’Andre Bennett is a self-admitted member of the Rolling 60s Crips, a criminal street gang, while Larry Bennett and Kwalik Ratliff are associates of the Rolling 60s Crips.

D’Andre Bennett was the individual that stepped out of the Nissan Altima and shot at the Camry. Kwalik Ratliff was the driver and Larry Bennett had the directions on his cell phone for the location of the victims.

A fourth co-defendant, Treyvon Cummings, failed to appear for court and a bench warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The three people in the Camry were members of the Gangster Disciples or “Growth and Development”criminal street gang. The Camry was found to be stolen.

Those individuals have also been charged with connected shootings and thefts associated with this case. It has been confirmed that the intended target of the shooting was Prince Brownlee and that “shoot on sight” instructions were given for Brownlee by a high-ranking member of the Rolling 60s Crips.

According to Assistant District Attorney Taylor Herron, who prosecuted this case stated, “This shooting happened at noon, along one of the busiest streets in Brunswick. Innocent people were passing by the shooting as it occurred. It is fortunate none of these people were shot and no innocent person was injured. If not for the security video we may never have known what happened. Gang violence can strike anytime, anywhere, and these gang members don’t care who gets caught in the cross-fire.”

Sentencing for these three defendants has been withheld until Cummings is arrested and his case resolved. If anyone has information on the location of Treyvon Cummings, please contact law enforcement.

