3 Buy-Rated Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 7%

These dividend stocks tick both boxes: a very high yield and a bullish outlook from the Street. This is pretty crucial as not all dividend stocks make appealing investing propositions. Looking for those with a bullish analysis from the Street is one way to sort the wheat from the chaff.

We’ve used the TipRanks' Stock Screener tool to pick out three buy-rated stocks with dividends exceeding 7%. This puts their yield 3.5x higher than the S&P average of 2.1%, and makes them a sure source of income of return-minded investors. The stocks come from the real estate investment trust and energy sectors, two segments of the market that have – for different reasons – developed a reputation for high-yield dividend returns.

“A commitment to a dividend can indicate a strong business and a management priority on returning cash to shareholders, both important drivers of long-term stock appreciation” writes JP Morgan. So with this bullish analysis in mind, let’s take a look at these 3 high-yield dividend stocks:

Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

We’ll start in the real estate sector. Real Estate Investment Trusts, or REITs, are companies formed to realize the gains inherent in the real estate business. The REIT owns, and usually oversees the operations of groups of real estate investments. REITs can focus on commercial properties, office spaces, residential properties, hotels, warehouses, retail spaces, or any combination of these. Some REITs focus solely on property equity, others focus on mortgages, and some invest in both to varying degrees. By law, REITs are required to return as much as 90% of their profits to shareholders.

Apple Hospitality, as its name suggests, focuses on hotel and other properties in the hospitality industry. The company owns 235 hotels with over 30,000 guest rooms, and has a presence in 87 markets across 34 states. In its recent Q3 release, APLE reported a return to shareholders for the previous 12 months in excess of $370 million. $100 million of that was in share buybacks, and $270 million was paid in dividends.

The company’s current dividend yield is 7.33%, with a quarterly payment of 30 cents per share, annualizing to $1.20. The payout ratio is 150%, a decidedly unhealthy number – the ratio indicates that the company is paying out 50% more in dividends than it is seeing in earnings. Normally, that would be an unsustainable situation, but REITs are a special case. As pointed out above, these companies are required to pay out a high percentage of their profits as dividends. APLE shares are up 15% year-to-date, however; while that is lower than the broader market’s 23% gain, it is sufficient to keep the payout ratio sustainable.

B. Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher points out the advantages of APLE in its sector: “[T]he REIT has struck a very good balance between delivering consistent earnings results, a conservative balance sheet, and a well-covered dividend, all while implementing a steady capital recycling (upgrade) program. And, while it might not be the most exciting REIT in the U.S., APLE shareholders can count on their $1.20/share annual dividend even if the economy were to experience a modest downdraft.” That steady, reliable return is key in REIT investing. Maher gives APLE an $18 price target, with a 9.9% upside. (To watch Maher's track record, click here)

APLE is not widely covered by the Street’s analyst corps; among those who do cover the stock, however, the consensus is a Moderate Buy. APLE shows an average price target of $18.00, implying room for a 10% upside from the current trading value of $16.37. (See Apple Hospitality stock analysis on TipRanks)