3 Buy-Rated Stocks That Barclays Says Look Cheap

The storied City of London was once the center of global finance, and while that title has passed to Wall Street, London remains the headquarters for some of the world’s largest banks and investment firms. Barclays, first established in the goldsmith business in 1690, is one of these. Today is a major conglomerate and a powerful name in the global banking industry.

Barclays is ranked 12 out of 50 in the TipRanks database of major investment research firms. At last count, the bank supported a cadre of 256 financial analysts and investment experts, whose 12,000 combined recommendations have a 58% success rate and a 6.1% average return.

So, let’s take a look at three Buy stocks which Barclays analysts have recently given a thumbs up:

Sundial Growers (SNDL)

Canada’s recently legalized cannabis industry has already brought a series of mid- to large-cap producers to investors’ attention, but the new market is also a fertile ground for start-up players. Sundial is a new company, based in Alberta, where it produces a several lines of high-quality lines of cannabis for the recreational and wellness markets.

The company plays its ‘Alberta heartland’ origin for an asset, boasting that it combines ‘tried-and-true heartland farming with innovative horticultural techniques’ in its production operations. Where many of Canada’s cannabis companies aim for mass or large-scale production in the grow houses, Sundial focuses on producing a consistent, pure strain that customers will find reliable.

Sundial’s focus on product quality over rapid growth has put it in on a faster path toward profitability, in an industry where most of Canada’s cannabis companies operate in the red. Sundial’s overhead is among the lowest of its peers, with operating expenses rated at 50% of total sales compared to an sector average of 171%.

Barclays' Lauren Lieberman is bullish on Sundial in the volatile Canadian cannabis sector. She says, “The company can set itself apart from peers given a focus on profitable growth. Sundial is already nearly profitable in its Canadian home market, and its acquisition of Bridge Farm should enable the company to ultimately become a low-cost mass-scale producer of CBD products.” Her price target, $7, represents a 107% upside potential for the stock. (To watch Lieberman's track record, click here)

Overall, Sundial is considered a Moderate Buy from the analyst consensus, based on 2 Buys and 2 Holds. The stock only IPOd in July of this year, and was considered overvalued at that time; shares have fallen from an August peak of $13 to the current $3.25. The average price target now, however, is $9.75, suggesting room for a 200% upside. (See Sundial Growers stock analysis on TipRanks)

Ping Identity Holding (PING)

Shifting our focus from cannabis to technology, we find Ping. Ping inhabits the security and infrastructure segments of the software sector. The Denver-based company held its IPO just last month, and so does not have a public record of earnings reports to lean on, but its wide variety of products give it a strong position in identity security.

Ping’s products – whether cloud or on-site software based – are designed for a combination of system security and an easy user interface. They are meant to connect users and devices to outside applications through an intelligent platform that treats security in a proactive fashion.