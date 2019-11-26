3 Buy-Rated Stocks With Massive Upside Potential Ahead

Which stocks represent the most compelling investments? This is the million-dollar question for investors. Well, we say million, but that’s possibly for millionaires. For us mere mortals, it is probably the ‘few thousand-dollar question.'

We all know by now that 2019 has been a record-breaking year, with the S&P 500 breaking its own record multiple times, so it gets harder to know which stocks offer good value after such a sustained rally.

TipRanks’ Stock Screener is one way to get the lowdown, as it has a variety of filters, including upside potential, analyst consensus, and investor sentiment in which to gauge the market’s sentiment about any given stock.

So, we put our virtual detective hat on, and using the tools at our disposal dug out 3 Buy-rated stocks, all with potential for some serious gains ahead. Let’s take a closer look.

Ooma (OOMA)

Things are looking up for Ooma, the free internet phone service provider. The Sunnyvale, California based telecom company offers Voice-over-IP (VoIP) calling using an Internet connection for small businesses, homes and mobile users.

Ooma took the Street somewhat by surprise with its FQ3 earnings report, beating the estimates on several metrics. Along with revenue and EPS beats, year-over-year revenues grew by 21%, with its business service leading the way with 67% growth. Ooma also reported positive FQ4 guidance, which the company thinks will be around $40 million, $1 million higher than the Street’s initial estimate.

The communications platform recently launched Ooma Office Pro, a small business phone service offering various premium features. This comes alongside Sprint’s launch of its cloud-based commercial phone service, Omni, which is powered by Ooma Office. Sprint is the fourth-largest mobile network operator in the United States.

B.Riley FBR’s Josh Nichols thinks these developments are significant, with the 4-star analyst noting, “We believe these new offerings represent a significant opportunity for Ooma to expand its addressable market by leveraging Sprint’s large sales network and increasing ARPU through Ooma Office Pro premium pricing. Ooma is seeing success with the large business customer secured in F2Q20 and management expects to add a significant number of users in 4Q with the potential for the cadence to continue into FY21.”

Nichols reiterated a Buy rating on OOMA stock, while slightly raising his price target from $20.50 to $21.50. This implies ample upside potential of 60% from its current price. (To watch Nichol’s track record, click here)

All in all, TipRanks shows the bulls are on Ooma’s side. Out of the 6 analysts that issued ratings in the last 3 months, 4 are bullish and rate it a Buy, compared to 1 Hold and 1 Sell. Significantly, the 12-month average price target of $18.88 suggests over 40% upside potential. (See Ooma stock analysis on TipRanks)

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Transport disruptor Uber has experienced one hell of a face melting ride down the charts since its May IPO. Losing almost 30% of its value and dealing with negative investor sentiment concerning whether the ride sharing pioneer has what it takes to make its business profitable in the long run. All this was exacerbated by the recent end to the lock up period – the date when early investors can finally sell their shares - which exerted further downward pressure on Uber’s share price.