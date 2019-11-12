3 Buy-Rated Stocks to Watch Tuesday

Earnings season isn’t over yet. While the majority of S&P 500 companies have already reported, Wall Street is still eagerly awaiting the results from a select few names. With the results generally being better-than-expected, investors can’t wait to see what is in store for the companies lining up to report.

Bearing this in mind, we wanted to dig a little deeper to get the lowdown on a few stocks that have yet to release their earnings reports. To get this done, we turned to TipRanks. The platform’s Stock Screener tool enabled us to pinpoint 3 must-watch tickers ahead of their upcoming releases today, all of which are currently buy-rated.

Let’s get started.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)

Advance Auto Parts has captured the Street’s attention thanks to its 19% rise over the last three months. That being said, one top analyst reminds investors to keep their expectations in check ahead of its earnings release.

While his bullish thesis remains very much intact, Wedbush’s Seth Basham points out that he expects results to fall in-line. Even though the company has taken a step in the right direction with its sales initiatives, it might not have boosted results as much as the car parts company had hoped. This lends itself to his forecasts of flat gross margins and somewhat sluggish comps of about 1%+ (vs consensus +1.2%).

Nonetheless, Basham is still “constructive” on AAP’s third quarter numbers. “Pricing actions driven mostly by tariffs should provide a sequentially stronger boost to AAP comps, and could also benefit gross margins, helping (along with supply chain cost leverage, which is key to the long-term story) to offset pressures from LIFO and unicap accounting,” he noted.

Basham adds that even if gross margins fall flat, it can be taken as a positive signal that the headwinds AAP faced in Q2 were only temporary. As a result, the four-star analyst kept his Buy recommendation and $180 price target. This target puts the potential twelve-month gain at 7%. (To watch Basham’s track record, click here)

Looking at the consensus breakdown, the rest of the Street’s take on AAP is more mixed. 9 Buy ratings, 4 Holds and 1 Sell give it a ‘Moderate Buy’ analyst consensus. Its $169 average price target indicates downside potential of 0.2%. (See Advance Auto Parts stock analysis on TipRanks)

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

Given the fact that it has been a tough quarter for the cannabis sector, all eyes are on Cronos Group before it announces earnings results.

Unlike other key players in the space, CRON has been impressing investors with its prudent spending. Many cultivators in the industry have struggled as a result of funding, but this doesn’t appear to be the case for CRON. The company is set to finance its cultivation JV, Cronos GrowCo, with a $100 million revolving term loan facility. Not to mention the cannabis name also saw its Australian operation close an AUD$20 million public offering.

Adding to the excitement, Q3 represents the first time that investors will get to see how its Lord Jones brand is performing. Cronos acquired the CBD brand for $300 million back in September.