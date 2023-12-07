These 3 California cities are among the ‘coziest winter towns’ in America. See why

If you’re looking to travel outside of your hometown for a winter getaway, you might not have to trek too far in California.

The New York Travel Guides released a new study highlighting 110 of the “Coziest Winter Towns in America for a Magical Getaway.”

Three California cities made the list of the best places to visit in the wintertime.

The travel guide looked at more than 500 small towns in America and ranked each city based on its popularity in the winter, weather and activities.

For example, the travel guide assessed photos shared by photographers on Flickr during the winter months, as well as the town’s appearance, search interest, average snowfall and activities such as winter festivals.

Downtown Solvang, the self-described Danish Capital of America, along Alisal Road.

Which California cities are the coziest for winter?

According to the study, Nevada City is one of the top California cities for the wintertime — ranking at No. 51.

Described as “one of the Gold Country’s prettiest towns,” Nevada City is a “forest-wrapped hamlet of handsome Victorian-era homes and tree-lined streets,” according to the city’s website.

Ferndale, a Victorian-era village in Humboldt County, made it on the list of coziest winter towns at No. 85.

It is known for its small-town charm, architecture and natural scenery, the Ferndale Chamber of Commerce said on its website.

Solvang, known as “the Danish Capitol of America,” ranked No. 103 for best winter destinations.

You’ll find Danish pastries, winery tasting rooms and shops in the Santa Barbara county town, according to its website.

During the holidays, the town hosts a popular Danish-style festival called Julefest.

List of California’s top 7 winter and Christmas destinations includes a SLO County spot

Where’s the most magical town in America for the winter?

Leavenworth in Washington state is the coziest winter town, the study found.

It’s inspired by a German Bavarian Village, the guide said, and offers different activities such as sleigh rides, skiing and Christmas shopping.

Leavenworth also has a Christmastown festival, which runs until Dec. 24.

Breckenride, Colorado, ranked No. 2 for its scenic mountains, skiing, gondola rides and festivals. Stowe in Vermont follows at No. 3.

See the full top 10 list:

Leavenworth, Washington Breckenridge, Colorado Stowe, Vermont Vail, Colorado Aspen, Colorado Lake Placid, New York Portsmouth, New Hampshire Frankenmuth, Michigan Petoskey, Michigan Stillwater, Minnesota

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.