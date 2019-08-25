3 Cancer Treatment Stocks to Buy Right Now

Cancer treatment is one of the hottest areas of healthcare investing these days, with personalized medicine like genetic therapies providing new promises of treatment and potential cures. Still, despite the progress that researchers have made, there are still plenty of false starts and treatments that don't end up delivering on the hopes their inventors and investors had for them.

To cut through the clutter, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick a cancer treatment stock that looked worthy of investment. They selected Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), and Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN). Read on to find out why and to better inform your decision on whether these companies deserve a place in your portfolio.

A doctor and patient review information on a tablet in an exam room. More

Image Source: Getty Images

A cancer powerhouse

Brian Feroldi (Bristol-Myers Squibb): I've been an investor and fan of Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) for many years, so I was sad to see that it agreed to be acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb earlier this year. However, I understand the rationale for accepting the buyout, and I believe that the combined company will become a true force in cancer treatment.

Bristol's top-selling drug is Opdivo, a PD-1 inhibitor used for treating numerous types of cancer. Opdivo is a reliable cash cow, but the drug hit a big snag a few years ago that has allowed a rival PD-1 inhibitor called Keytruda to surpass it in terms of sales. Shares have been under pressure for several years in response.

It's a similar story at Celgene, whose workhouse is a blood cancer drug called Revlimid that rings up billions in sales each year. However, generic versions of Revlimid are only a few years away, which is a big problem since two-third of Celgene's sales are tied to the drug. That fear has caused Celgene to trade sideways for several years.

These two companies seem like a solid match, since Revlimid and Opdivo will complement each other so nicely. What's more, combining pipelines will greatly increase the odds that a few more blockbuster drugs will crop up in the future and will offset the eventual weaknesses that these drugs will face in the future.

Bristol has promised its shareholders that the combined business will immediately expand its EPS by 40% in the first year and will be able to wring out more than $2.5 billion in annual savings by 2022. If true, then this new company should have plenty of firepower to reinvest heavily in R&D, pay a growing dividend, pay down debt, make occasional acquisitions, and buy back stock.

Regulators are holding up the merger, but it'1s expected to close at the end of this year or in early 2020. Shares are currently trading for less than 11 times forward earnings and offer a 3.5% dividend yield, so pocking some up now, while they're still cheap, could be a profit-friendly move.

This company is on the "cutting edge" of cancer treatment